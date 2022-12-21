OU football: Mims, Gabriel yet to decide their futures as Sooners gear up for Cheez-It Bowl

Read full article on original website
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma's Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables' Defense
Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho and Phil Picciotti all have varying skillsets that will help fill out the linebacker room as the trio develops at Oklahoma.
Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition
Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
Why Ratings, Stars and Other Metrics Show 2023 is Oklahoma's Best Defensive Class in Years
It's the first time the Sooners have signed more than one 5-star, and the numbers show Brent Venables and his staff are serious about recruiting defense.
Signing Day Shocker: S Peyton Bowen Signs With Oklahoma After Flipping from Oregon
The longtime Notre Dame commit flipped to Oregon on Wednesday, but joined Oklahoma's 2023 signing class on Thursday.
Oklahoma Gains Transfer Defensive Back From Texas Tech
The Sooners add to their defensive backfield on Thursday through the transfer portal within the conference.
In Notre Dame Transfer Jacob Lacey, Oklahoma Landed 'Great Maturity, Natural Leadership'
Lacey's playing time dwindled in four seasons at Notre Dame, but he logged more than 600 snaps and represents a real need for a Sooner d-line gutted by attrition.
Oklahoma Loses Out on Elite High School Teammate of Jackson Arnold
The Sooners were unable to flip star safety Peyton Bowen, as the standout safety picked the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.
Golf Digest
Bob Stoops absolutely nailing the ending of his eulogy for Mike Leach will have you reaching for the tissue box
Bob Stoops and Mike Leach spent just one season together at Oklahoma in 1999, Stoops as first-year head coach and Leach his offensive coordinator. On the surface, the 7-5 record and Independence Bowl loss makes it appear like a meh season, but it was the beginning of something huge in Norman.
Dillion Gabriel, Oklahoma players comment on FSU leading up to Cheez-It Bowl
The Sooners aren't taking the Seminoles lightly leading up to next week.
Oklahoma Adds Local Preferred Walk-On Wide Receiver
The Sooners made an addition to their 2023 crop of players with a local wide receiver.
Yahoo Sports
5-star DB Peyton Bowen signs with Oklahoma after announcing for Oregon and decommitting from Notre Dame
Peyton Bowen has signed his national letter of intent. And it’s not with Oregon. It’s not with Notre Dame, either. Nope. Bowen, a five-star safety, signed with Oklahoma on Thursday. Bowen, a native of Denton, Texas, had been verbally committed to Notre Dame for almost a year before...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sign 24 Players on First Day of Early Period
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of OU's 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period. Of OU's 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale by recruiting...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Run By Florida at Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE – Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams combined for 40 points as No. 23/18 Oklahoma dominated Florida in a wire-to-wire 95-79 victory at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Robertson buried six 3-pointers to break the NCAA record for career games with five made treys at...
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track for Oklahoma! Here’s a look at the latest snowfall forecast!
Here’s my latest snowfall forecast. The time line is late Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning and ending Thursday Afternoon to the northeast. There’s still some wiggle room for this to change slightly one way or the other. For OKC cold and wind big story but some light snow / flurries is likely Thursday Morning.
