HS scores 12/20: Blackfoot girls blow out Snake River, Century girls win fourth straight

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blackfoot 58, Snake River 38

Senior guard Espi Vergara posted a game-best 23 points on seven triples, helping the Broncos (4-8) secure an early lead and run away with a blowout win. Riley Layton posted 11 points for Blackfoot, which is off until after the holiday break, visiting Skyline on Jan. 4.

“Espi is a shooter. She’s a natural scorer,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “We’re just so proud of the way that she came out mentally ready to play this game. And the thing that Espi’s been doing great this year, she’s believing in her inner teammates. She’s the only returning starter. She’s doing a good job of helping lead this team, and we’re just proud that she saw the ball drop today.”

Century 42, El Rancho (CA) 25

Diamondbacks (5-6), who have now won four straight, will play on Wednesday and Thursday to wrap up the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Leadore 45, Grace Lutheran 19

Royals (3-6) will visit Clark County on Jan. 5.

Sho-Ban 51, Taylor’s Crossing 13

Chiefs (8-3) have now won seven of their last eight. They’ll host Leadore on Jan. 6.

Malad 57, Ririe 43

Dragons (6-4) host Firth on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grace Lutheran 50, Leadore 16

Royals (6-2), winners of six straight, will host Malad on Jan. 4.

Firth 43, West Side 41

Pirates (3-4) will visit Ririe on Thursday.