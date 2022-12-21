ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

HS scores 12/20: Blackfoot girls blow out Snake River, Century girls win fourth straight

By By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6LZV_0jphV08y00

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blackfoot 58, Snake River 38

Senior guard Espi Vergara posted a game-best 23 points on seven triples, helping the Broncos (4-8) secure an early lead and run away with a blowout win. Riley Layton posted 11 points for Blackfoot, which is off until after the holiday break, visiting Skyline on Jan. 4.

“Espi is a shooter. She’s a natural scorer,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “We’re just so proud of the way that she came out mentally ready to play this game. And the thing that Espi’s been doing great this year, she’s believing in her inner teammates. She’s the only returning starter. She’s doing a good job of helping lead this team, and we’re just proud that she saw the ball drop today.”

Century 42, El Rancho (CA) 25

Diamondbacks (5-6), who have now won four straight, will play on Wednesday and Thursday to wrap up the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Leadore 45, Grace Lutheran 19

Royals (3-6) will visit Clark County on Jan. 5.

Sho-Ban 51, Taylor’s Crossing 13

Chiefs (8-3) have now won seven of their last eight. They’ll host Leadore on Jan. 6.

Malad 57, Ririe 43

Dragons (6-4) host Firth on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grace Lutheran 50, Leadore 16

Royals (6-2), winners of six straight, will host Malad on Jan. 4.

Firth 43, West Side 41

Pirates (3-4) will visit Ririe on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Thiros managed to juggle NCAA volleyball tournament responsibilities with hiring new football coach after Ragle's abrupt departure

Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros was in Indianapolis in late November, having just led the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Committee in its selections for the upcoming NCAA tournament. She was preparing to go live on ESPN to represent the committee as its chairperson when her phone rang. Bengal football coach Charlie Ragle was on the other line. “He said, ‘Well, this isn’t going to be very good news,’’’ Thiros recalled. “He said, ‘I’m resigning in the morning.’ It was very short.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river

MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
MENAN, ID
KIFI Local News 8

New indoor pickleball facility in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Spitfire Pickleball is a brand new indoor pickleball facility — the first of its kind in Idaho Falls. "Seems like you play it once or twice and you become addicted," said owner Robbie Owens. "But more so, the thing that we love about it is just how it brings people The post New indoor pickleball facility in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorists warned about numerous elk, deer and moose along local roads

Authorities are asking motorists to be on the lookout for large numbers of elk, deer and moose creating hazards along local roads, especially at night. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes issued a news release on Thursday urging motorists to slow down because of all the wildlife along Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along Interstate 86 from Pocatello to American Falls. “Over the last couple of weeks large herds of elk...
POCATELLO, ID
KXLY

Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film

POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Power employees honored for helping pregnant woman in crash

IDAHO FALLS – Four Idaho Falls Power employees were recognized for heroism, along with dozens of others awarded for safety at the utility’s annual end-of-the-year awards ceremony Thursday. Rod Elliot, Colter Welker, Josh Hymas and Kristian Ross were recognized for an act of “Everyday Heroism” by Idaho Falls...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Idaho Museum of Natural History, 698 E. Dillon St. on ISU’s campus in Pocatello, will host winter solstice activities from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. They will be discussing the solstice, winter ecology (how animals adapt to winter), talking about snowflakes and making paper ones. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Idaho Falls issues tips ahead of expected frigid weather

IDAHO FALLS – As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills in the coming 24 hours, the city of Idaho Falls is encouraging community members to stay indoors and look out for neighbors. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 5...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police looking for motorist who collided with snow plow on local highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Snow showers moving in today

Snow showers along with a warmer day today, if 18-23 is warm? N winds 10mph with sharp wind chills at times. Our snow chances for the valley at 30-40% with couple inch accumulation through tonight and more possibly with Christmas Eve being cloudy as well, with fog. Highs for Christmas Eve 28-36 and a chance of snow mostly in Jackson. Lows will remain in the upper teens with the insulation and winds today.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings

Wild winds at 70mph reported this morning near ID/WY state line causing whiteout and blizzard like conditions closing 26, 32, 33 ahead of a major cold front which will jam cold air into Idaho tonight and take everyone below zero for lows. We've hit highs this morning with a rain/snow...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20

POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Construction of new Idaho Falls Police Complex proceeding on schedule

The construction of a new police building for the Idaho Falls Police Department is proceeding on schedule and on budget. The frames of buildings have begun taking shape as about 25 Ormond Builders employees and contractors labored in the cold on the Idaho Falls Police Complex project Wednesday. Arden Smith, project manager for Ormond Builders, said construction was proceeding well even through winter conditions. In a guided media tour, Idaho...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Couple and their pets miraculously survive propane explosion that ripped apart Pocatello home

POCATELLO — A propane explosion blew apart a south Pocatello home Thursday afternoon but the couple and their pets who lived there all survived, authorities said. Emergency responders said it was a “miracle” that the husband suffered only minor injuries in the blast while his wife and their two dogs and parrot all escaped the home unscathed. The explosion at the couple’s home on Garton Lane off of South Fifth...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Electrical problems cause loss of shed on Fort Hall Reservation

Fort Hall- At 7:49AM Monday, Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a shed fire on the Fort Hall Reservation on South Treaty Hwy. Upon arrival units found a small unattached garage on fire in the rear of the building. The main fire was extinguished within minutes upon arrival and more fire was found under the floor of the garage where the well head and pressure tank for the culinary water was located for the property. According to Fire Chief, Eric King, “a wooden support brace along with the well components was burning and the main issue of concern, which made the location difficult to access to the fire.” The cause of the fire was due to the electrical problems with the pump. There was no report of injuries to the occupants or firefighters. No further information is available.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility

IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
TETONIA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy