Florida firefighter crushed by trailer due to 'lack of training'
The City of Apopka is considering safety changes following the death of a firefighter. Austin Duran, 25, was killed earlier this year when he was crushed by a trailer on which he had no training, according to investigators.
Florida man publicly shaming beer can litter bugs
A makeshift sign caught people's attention in an Oviedo neighborhood. Residents believe it was in response to people repeatedly throwing empty beer cans and liquor bottles on the side of the road.
Affidavit: Florida man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times for not answering texts
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Brevard County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend reportedly shot her fifteen times because she wouldn't return his calls or text messages, according to an arrest affidavit. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested this week in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Sha'Dayla A. Johnson. Melbourne...
Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
Chickens in Florida are helping to detect mosquito-borne viruses in communities
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One hundred hatched chickens were delivered to Central Florida this month and the job of the soon-to-be flocks is to help detect mosquito-borne viruses. These "sentinel chickens" are part of the Seminole County Mosquito Program which aims to stop the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as...
Central Florida farmers prepare to protect crops from freezing temperatures
LAKE COUNTY, Fla - As we prepare for frigid temperatures to bring one of the coldest Christmas holidays Central Florida has seen in three decades, farmers are now preparing to protect their crops. On Friday morning we visited with Harry Stauderman at Oak Haven Farms in Sorrento, where we found...
Brevard sheriff announces names of new crimefighting K-9 puppies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - It looks like Christmas came early for the adorable K-9 bloodhound puppies that recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. The agency put out a call to the public to help name its litter of furry crimefighters – and the winning names have been chosen.
'Surfing Santas' returning to Cocoa Beach
The annual Surfing Santas event is happening on Christmas Eve morning in Cocoa Beach, Florida. The event is free and a raffle is held to benefit charity. The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at 3 Minutemen Causeway Beach, Cocoa Beach.
Here's how to protect your plants, pets this weekend as temperatures drop in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - You’ve heard of the three P’s when it comes to cold weather and how important it is to protect them — Pets. Pipes. Plants. "There’s definitely going to be cold enough temps where we’re going to see plants that need to be protected," said Eric Apen. He’s the co-owner of Apenberry’s Gardens in College Park. He said you’ll definitely want to protect your plants this weekend.
Freezing cold weather arrives in Central Florida for Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 46 degrees. Frigid air remains in place all weekend long trapping highs in the 40s. It will make for one of the coldest Christmas weekends ever for Central Florida. Lows fall to below freezing again tonight despite more clouds expected. Feels like temperatures will be dangerously cold again Christmas morning.
Orlando International Airport sees busy travel day ahead Christmas
About three million people are expected to travel through Orlando International Airport (MCO) during the holiday season. FOX 35 crews spotted backed-up traffic and long lines at security checkpoints on Wednesday. Officials advise arriving at least two hours before your scheduled flight.
