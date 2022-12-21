ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Affidavit: Florida man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times for not answering texts

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Brevard County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend reportedly shot her fifteen times because she wouldn't return his calls or text messages, according to an arrest affidavit. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested this week in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Sha'Dayla A. Johnson. Melbourne...
MELBOURNE, FL
Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
COCOA BEACH, FL
'Surfing Santas' returning to Cocoa Beach

The annual Surfing Santas event is happening on Christmas Eve morning in Cocoa Beach, Florida. The event is free and a raffle is held to benefit charity. The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at 3 Minutemen Causeway Beach, Cocoa Beach.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Here's how to protect your plants, pets this weekend as temperatures drop in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - You’ve heard of the three P’s when it comes to cold weather and how important it is to protect them — Pets. Pipes. Plants. "There’s definitely going to be cold enough temps where we’re going to see plants that need to be protected," said Eric Apen. He’s the co-owner of Apenberry’s Gardens in College Park. He said you’ll definitely want to protect your plants this weekend.
ORLANDO, FL
Freezing cold weather arrives in Central Florida for Christmas weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 46 degrees. Frigid air remains in place all weekend long trapping highs in the 40s. It will make for one of the coldest Christmas weekends ever for Central Florida. Lows fall to below freezing again tonight despite more clouds expected. Feels like temperatures will be dangerously cold again Christmas morning.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando International Airport sees busy travel day ahead Christmas

About three million people are expected to travel through Orlando International Airport (MCO) during the holiday season. FOX 35 crews spotted backed-up traffic and long lines at security checkpoints on Wednesday. Officials advise arriving at least two hours before your scheduled flight.
ORLANDO, FL

