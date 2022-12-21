Read full article on original website
Related
wogx.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy from Gainesville. Authorities are looking for Ian Stephens. They said he is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Ian was last seen on Thursday in the area...
wogx.com
Central Florida's talented football class makes it official on early signing day
Most high school athletes dream of participating in signing day. In Orlando, seven Jones football players signed their letters of intent to play college ball next year and will be joining programs ranging from the Ivy League to the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Comments / 0