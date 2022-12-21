Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lima News
Roundup: Lindeman scores 27 in Delphos Jefferson victory
DELPHOS — Lyv Lindeman had 27 points and Lauren French scored 10 as Jefferson improved to 8-1. Columbus Grove 60,. DELPHOS — Lauryn Auchmuty had 26 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Jaylen Sautter finished with 12 rebounds and Brynn Fortman contributed 10 points for Grove. Emma Will had 14 points and Abby Kerner scored 12 for DSJ.
Lima News
Boys basketball: LCC falls to Wayne Trace
LIMA — Wayne Trace’s Tyler Davis put the game on his shoulders in the third quarter and carried it home. Davis scored 22 to lead Wayne Trace to a 49-41 victory over Lima Central Catholic in a boys basketball game Thursday at Msgr. Herr Gymnasium. “He’s a senior...
Homestead grad Patterson learning on the fly at UConn
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After helping UConn defeat Seton Hall on Wednesday, Fort Wayne native Ayanna Patterson was back in her hometown on Thursday – and back at work on the basketball court, hitting the floor at Parkview Fieldhouse. Patterson, Indiana’s Miss Basketball for the 2021-22 season, is a freshman for the highly-touted Huskies. […]
Lima News
Listen to the Lima Land Hoops & History Podcast with Matt Childers
Kalida coach Ryan Stechschulte, LCC coach Frank Kill and former LCC girls coach Ron Williams join Matt Childers to talk about the Lima-area high school basketball scene. Sponsored by Bryan Weimerskirch State Farm Insurance in Delphos. SPONSORED BY.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes now the favorite for top DB in transfer portal
The Ohio State football team has been trying to improve their team in both recruiting and the transfer portal. Ohio State hasn’t been able to get any transfers yet though. They lost out on an offensive lineman just recently. That doesn’t mean they aren’t getting others from the portal.
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
landgrantholyland.com
As Buckeyes head to Atlanta for the playoffs, it’s time for redemption
Look at the numbers. 2022 is Ryan Day’s fourth season as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His record in those four seasons is 42-5. If we add the victories from 2018, when Day was Interim Coach during Urban Meyer’s suspension, that record extends to 45-5 — a very handsome 90%. (For the record, Meyer’s OSU record was 83-9, or 91.2%.)
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21
Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director Drama
Gene Smith has been the athletic director of Ohio State since 2005, but right now, there are some fans who are wondering if he's the right choice to lead them in this era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Smith has been publicly asking for more NIL support from Ohio...
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State
Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
hometownstations.com
Lima Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center Jan. 6 Blood Drive
Press Release from Community Blood Center / Community Tissue Services: DAYTON, Ohio – Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by making a blood donation at the Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center community blood drive Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 730 W. Market St., Lima.
Watch: Will Smith Jr. ready to chart his own path with Ohio State football team
Will Smith Jr. has been committed to play college football at Ohio State since Jan. 23. But that did not stop Smith – the son of the late Will Smith, an OSU All-American in 2003 -- from smiling from ear to ear on national signing day Wednesday. Asked at...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8
Abel Alafa, 49, Leipsic, was given credit for four days off his sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult Detention facility. He is scheduled to be released Dec. 14. Dec. 14. David M. Smith, Fort Jennings, and Tricia M. Smith, Fort Jennings, were granted a dissolution of marriage....
Yahoo Sports
Who are the top 10 winningest Ohio State coaches? Woody Hayes is No. 1, but who's next?
Ohio State ranks among the top programs in college football history, with a level of consistency unmatched by any other school. Not since 1922-24 have the Buckeyes had consecutive losing seasons. Among the biggest reasons for OSU's continuous success has been its long list of ultra-successful coaches. Every coach from...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of missing infant
The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday. Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of …. The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday. Winter storm...
Lima News
Lima’s FX salon to close Friday
LIMA — It is no illusion that the team at FX Effects has been making community members look good for many years. Those same clients will now be looking for another salon after Friday when stylist Dave Dobner hangs up his scissors and closes the business. Dobner opened the...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Lima News
From our readers
Children in grades 3 through 12 will participate in a Christmas pageant at Delphos St. John the Evangelist. The pageant begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, with Christmas Eve Mass at 4:30 p.m.
Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
Comments / 0