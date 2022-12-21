ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemper County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville boys soccer drops tight match to Northwest Rankin

STARKVILLE — The Starkville High School boys soccer team suffered a 3-2 loss in a tightly contested home match with Northwest Rankin on Wednesday. Holloway Willsey converted two penalty kicks for the Yellow Jackets (10-4). In the girls match, Starkville suffered a 5-0 loss. Starkville’s next match is at...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus High School hosts signing day ceremony for current and former Falcons

Three former Falcons football players signed letters of intent to play collegiate ball in a signing day ceremony held Wednesday morning at Columbus High School. Senior Zywan Lacey was joined by East Mississippi Community College stars Steven Cattledge Jr. and Ethan Conner, who opted to hold their signings at their alma mater.
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius Jones. Jones made it official that he will be heading to Florida State as a defensive back. Jones has been with Meridian high for the past four years and has been a prolific part of the Wildcats’ offense and defense.
MERIDIAN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas to transfer to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas and Missouri’s Dominic Lovett announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked...
ATHENS, GA
WTOK-TV

College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mark Mosley

COLUMBUS — Mark Mosley, 45, died Dec. 15, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at El Bethel M.B. Church, with Leroy Jones officiating. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Mosley was born July 2,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Henry Miller

COLUMBUS — Henry Lee Miller Jr., 39, passed away. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bibleway Progressive C.O.G.I.C. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee Sykes Funeral Home. Lee Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miller was born Sept. 19,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Grand larceny suspect arrested in Noxubee County

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand larceny suspect has been captured in Noxubee County. Deputies arrested Clint Earvin Sr. Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin faces two counts of grand larceny. The sheriff said Earvin stole a truck from Brooksville and then stole lawn equipment...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City of Starkville building permits: Dec. 13-20

■ Underwood Properties; 419 Lampkin St.; construction; Joe Webb. ■ Not Listed; 385 College View Drive; construction; Elaine Harris. ■ Not Listed; 505 Academy Road; construction; Carolyn Ladner. ■ University Crossing, LLC; 632 E. Hwy. 12; construction; Dondre Blackmon. ■ Station, LLC; 514 S. Washington St.; house alteration and repair;...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Remember Mike Leach as a great football coach, but don’t stop there

STARKVILLE – The life of Mike Leach – author, lawyer, professor, deep thinker, pirate and, oh yeah, football coach – was celebrated Tuesday. Leach was so many things it seems unfair to pigeonhole him as a football coach, but he was very successful in that part of life, and it’s how he paid the bills.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Longtime city board attorney steps down, says goodbye

STARKVILLE — When Jeffrey Rupp was news director at WCBI in Columbus, a fresh out of college Chris Latimer joined the staff as a sports intern. Latimer recalled Rupp’s impressions of the cub reporter: He could “still eat free at Shoney’s” because he “looked 12.”
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jimmy Crowley

WEST POINT — Jimmy Lee Crowley, 66, died Dec. 9, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. today, at Lower Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Mantee, with the Rev. Henry Lee Brownlee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Want a full work-up and help a community health study?

STARKVILLE — There is a new vehicle in town, and its purpose is as unique as its insides. The Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal, RURAL, study mobile exam unit arrived in Oktibbeha County in late November and began seeing patients for the study the week of Dec. 5. It...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy