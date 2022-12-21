Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville boys soccer drops tight match to Northwest Rankin
STARKVILLE — The Starkville High School boys soccer team suffered a 3-2 loss in a tightly contested home match with Northwest Rankin on Wednesday. Holloway Willsey converted two penalty kicks for the Yellow Jackets (10-4). In the girls match, Starkville suffered a 5-0 loss. Starkville’s next match is at...
Commercial Dispatch
Four Starkville, West Point football players take NCAA route on National Signing Day
OL Chris Hayes — Southern Miss. Fresh off a state championship in Hattiesburg, Starkville lineman Chris Hayes officially signed with the University of Southern Mississippi on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets’ MHSAA Class 6A state championship was even sweeter for Hayes, who will be spending his next four years playing...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus High School hosts signing day ceremony for current and former Falcons
Three former Falcons football players signed letters of intent to play collegiate ball in a signing day ceremony held Wednesday morning at Columbus High School. Senior Zywan Lacey was joined by East Mississippi Community College stars Steven Cattledge Jr. and Ethan Conner, who opted to hold their signings at their alma mater.
WTOK-TV
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius Jones. Jones made it official that he will be heading to Florida State as a defensive back. Jones has been with Meridian high for the past four years and has been a prolific part of the Wildcats’ offense and defense.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball posts dominant win over New Mexico at Sun Coast Classic
Mississippi State women’s basketball will enter Southeastern Conference play with an 11-2 record after going 2-0 in the Sun Coast Classic in Tampa, Florida. The Bulldogs dispatched Old Dominion on Monday before topping New Mexico 87-58 on Wednesday, led by another remarkable performance from Jessika Carter. Purcell has continued...
Commercial Dispatch
National Signing Day: Here are Mississippi State football’s Class of 2023 signees
The Mississippi State football team welcomes in a new freshman class Wednesday. The Bulldogs have signed 27 Class of 2023 recruits and counting as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, National Signing Day for college football’s early signing period. Here is a list of Mississippi State’s 2023 signees, ranked by 247...
Commercial Dispatch
After Mike Leach’s death, Zach Arnett helps keep Mississippi State’s 2023 recruiting class intact
STARKVILLE — Sent in before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Chris Parson’s National Letter of Intent was the first NLI received by the Mississippi State football team on a day with dozens to come. Not only did the Bulldogs secure a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2023, but...
Commercial Dispatch
Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas to transfer to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas and Missouri’s Dominic Lovett announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked...
WTOK-TV
College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.
Commercial Dispatch
ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett calls Illinois ‘a fabulous football team’
STARKVILLE — As a brand-new head coach, Zach Arnett still has things to learn. Such as whether he can get fined by the Big Ten — not just the Southeastern Conference — for criticizing the league’s officials. “I don’t think I’m allowed to criticize SEC officiating,...
Commercial Dispatch
Mark Mosley
COLUMBUS — Mark Mosley, 45, died Dec. 15, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at El Bethel M.B. Church, with Leroy Jones officiating. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Mosley was born July 2,...
Commercial Dispatch
Henry Miller
COLUMBUS — Henry Lee Miller Jr., 39, passed away. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bibleway Progressive C.O.G.I.C. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee Sykes Funeral Home. Lee Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miller was born Sept. 19,...
Commercial Dispatch
‘I’m going to miss you, Coach’: Former players, colleagues gather at Hump to memorialize Mike Leach
Halloween night 2008 was one that current University of Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley will never forget, the day before one of the most historic upsets in college football history. Riley, Texas Tech’s wide receivers coach at the time, was riding shotgun alongside Red Raiders head coach Mike Leach...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Sol Y Luna to open in old Logan’s Roadhouse location
Y’all, it’s about to get tasty in Columbus. Mi Hacienda owner Felipe Hernandez told me he is close to opening his new restaurant, Sol Y Luna, in the former Logan’s Roadhouse building at 589 18th Ave. N. Hernandez said the new restaurant will have a more authentic...
wtva.com
Grand larceny suspect arrested in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand larceny suspect has been captured in Noxubee County. Deputies arrested Clint Earvin Sr. Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin faces two counts of grand larceny. The sheriff said Earvin stole a truck from Brooksville and then stole lawn equipment...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: Dec. 13-20
■ Underwood Properties; 419 Lampkin St.; construction; Joe Webb. ■ Not Listed; 385 College View Drive; construction; Elaine Harris. ■ Not Listed; 505 Academy Road; construction; Carolyn Ladner. ■ University Crossing, LLC; 632 E. Hwy. 12; construction; Dondre Blackmon. ■ Station, LLC; 514 S. Washington St.; house alteration and repair;...
Commercial Dispatch
Remember Mike Leach as a great football coach, but don’t stop there
STARKVILLE – The life of Mike Leach – author, lawyer, professor, deep thinker, pirate and, oh yeah, football coach – was celebrated Tuesday. Leach was so many things it seems unfair to pigeonhole him as a football coach, but he was very successful in that part of life, and it’s how he paid the bills.
Commercial Dispatch
Longtime city board attorney steps down, says goodbye
STARKVILLE — When Jeffrey Rupp was news director at WCBI in Columbus, a fresh out of college Chris Latimer joined the staff as a sports intern. Latimer recalled Rupp’s impressions of the cub reporter: He could “still eat free at Shoney’s” because he “looked 12.”
Commercial Dispatch
Jimmy Crowley
WEST POINT — Jimmy Lee Crowley, 66, died Dec. 9, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. today, at Lower Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Mantee, with the Rev. Henry Lee Brownlee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Want a full work-up and help a community health study?
STARKVILLE — There is a new vehicle in town, and its purpose is as unique as its insides. The Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal, RURAL, study mobile exam unit arrived in Oktibbeha County in late November and began seeing patients for the study the week of Dec. 5. It...
