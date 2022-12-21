Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs19news
Elliott: UVA QB competition will 'make cream rise to the top'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For the first time in three years a quarterback not named Brennan Armstrong will take the first snap in Virginia's season-opener in 2023. Tony Elliott returned a quarterback room with sophomore Jay Woolfolk, redshirt freshmen Delaney Crawford and Davis Lane and brought in high school...
cbs19news
The Lede-In | Early Signing Day Recap
CBS19's Preston Willett catches up with Wahoos247's Jacquie Franciulli to recap a busy Early National Signing Day for Tony Elliott and Virginia. From UVA's big win with keeping Kamren Robinson at home, to the hauls at wide receiver and defensive line as well as where the Cavaliers look next in the transfer portal.
cbs19news
CAAR Donates $23 thousand to BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors donated money from their pockets to make sure people have food to eat this holiday season. Blue Ridge Area Food Bank provides meals to over 20 thousand people each month. CAAR was able to help provide over 90 thousand meals...
cbs19news
UVA Health reaches a milestone
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Health hit a milestone in one of its clinics. A successful trial has led them to their one-thousandth successful stem cell transplant. Dr. Karen Ballen shared their success began with the discovery of Haplo Transplant which is a half-matched family member. This is sometimes done through umbilical cord blood.
cbs19news
Family Celebrates Christmas in New Home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A family of three received a life-changing gift in August and now they have started new beginnings. This holiday season Lolita Johnson and her family are counting their blessings in their new home given to them by habitat for humanity. “I’m a single mother, we...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Magic on the Mall becomes a holiday success
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) --Magic on the Mall has been underway for about a month, and has seen huge success in getting families into the Christmas season. “We are seeing, kind of, an overwhelmingly positive reaction, as you would expect, people are so thrilled to have a free holiday event to do with their family,” said Greer Achenbach.
