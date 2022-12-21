ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

syossetjerichotribune.com

Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

First-Prize Take 5 Ticket Sold In Town Of Florida

Two first-prize-winning Take 5 lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at New York stores. New York Lottery announced that two people won Take 5 prizes valued at $18,679.50 from the drawing on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21. One of the winning tickets was sold on Long...
KINGS PARK, NY
NJ.com

Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border

An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Tractor-trailer strikes overpass on Southern State

A tractor-trailer smashed into the Southern State Parkway overpass at Exit 18 last week — yet another reminder of the dangers of driving on the parkway. The truck, headed west and driven by Jose De La Rosa-Martinez, struck the overpass at Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead at 3:48 a.m. on Dec. 14, according to Nassau County police. The crash caused traffic delays throughout the day between exits 18 and 19. All lanes reopened by 5 p.m.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
New York Post

Three Long Island teens killed when car crashes, overturns in woods

Three teenagers were killed when the car they were in flew off the road and crashed into the woods on Long Island Wednesday night. The 16-year-old driver, who didn’t have a license, and one of the passengers were ejected from the 2009 Infiniti G37 in the horrific crash in Holtsville, according to Suffolk County police. Witnesses told police the car appeared to be speeding and overturned multiple times in the 9:45 p.m. wreck. Holtsville resident Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of his mother’s car and only had a learner’s permit, police said. Gunes and the two passengers, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Pedestrian struck and killed on treacherous road

Another pedestrian has been fatally struck by a vehicle on Woodfield Road, the second pedestrian fatality in three months on the West Hempstead road, which residents say has been dangerous for decades. Nassau County police said that 52-year-old Michael Tompos, of West Hempstead, was found lying in the west lane...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

SUV Rolls Into Woodcliff Lake Home

No one was injured when a runaway SUV smacked into a Woodcliff Lake home on Wednesday. A building inspector was summoned, however, to inspect the damage to the garage of the home struck at the end of a cul-de-sac on Mullholland Drive around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Rich's Towing removed...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ

