Signing Day at Iona Prep, Newburgh Free Academy
Wednesday was an early National Signing Day for high school athletes in the Hudson Valley.
Beloved New Windsor athlete dies after battle with cancer
Jett Diaz’s obituary says he passed away surrounded by family and that “Jett was known for his unique laugh and infectious smile. He had a way of finding the humor in everything and always looking on the bright side.”
‘Best Player’ In Newburgh, New York History Signs With Big Ten College
The "best football player" in Newburgh history, a "generational talent" is heading to a major college football conference. On Wednesday, Newburgh Free Academy Senior Deondre Johnson signed a letter of intent to play Division 1 football. Newburgh Football Star Signs With Big 10 School. On National Signing Day for Division...
Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery
The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
First-Prize Take 5 Ticket Sold In Town Of Florida
Two first-prize-winning Take 5 lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at New York stores. New York Lottery announced that two people won Take 5 prizes valued at $18,679.50 from the drawing on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21. One of the winning tickets was sold on Long...
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday.
Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border
An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
Tractor-trailer strikes overpass on Southern State
A tractor-trailer smashed into the Southern State Parkway overpass at Exit 18 last week — yet another reminder of the dangers of driving on the parkway. The truck, headed west and driven by Jose De La Rosa-Martinez, struck the overpass at Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead at 3:48 a.m. on Dec. 14, according to Nassau County police. The crash caused traffic delays throughout the day between exits 18 and 19. All lanes reopened by 5 p.m.
Speedboat Driver Charged In Crash That Killed 18-Year-Old Jet Skier Off Long Island
More than three years after an 18-year-old jet skier was killed in a collision with a speedboat off Long Island, the man who prosecutors say is responsible for her death has been formally charged.Christopher Palma, age 48, of Oceanside, was arraigned on second-degree manslaughter and other charges …
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In Bethpage
A man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car on Long Island, authorities said. Emergency crews in Bethpage were called at around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, with reports of a crash involving a pedestrian, Nassau County Police said. Investigators said the 57-year-old man was crossing...
Three Long Island teens killed when car crashes, overturns in woods
Three teenagers were killed when the car they were in flew off the road and crashed into the woods on Long Island Wednesday night. The 16-year-old driver, who didn’t have a license, and one of the passengers were ejected from the 2009 Infiniti G37 in the horrific crash in Holtsville, according to Suffolk County police. Witnesses told police the car appeared to be speeding and overturned multiple times in the 9:45 p.m. wreck. Holtsville resident Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of his mother’s car and only had a learner’s permit, police said. Gunes and the two passengers, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of...
Pedestrian struck and killed on treacherous road
Another pedestrian has been fatally struck by a vehicle on Woodfield Road, the second pedestrian fatality in three months on the West Hempstead road, which residents say has been dangerous for decades. Nassau County police said that 52-year-old Michael Tompos, of West Hempstead, was found lying in the west lane...
Police: 3 teens killed in Holtsville crash
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.
Tree falls on home and cars in New Rochelle
A home and multiple cars were hit by a tree in New Rochelle around 2 a.m. Friday, leading to power outages.
Procession held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to hometown of Islip
The flag was flown at half-staff and the Islip Fire Department hung a new plaque on their building to honor their former chief.
Mahwah Woman, 70, Found Dead At Konica Minolta HQ: No Foul Play Suspected
A woman found dead at Konica Minolta's headquarters in Bergen County on Wednesday apparently was stricken by a heart attack, responders said.The 70-year-old employee from Mahwah, who worked in the Marketing Department, is believed to have entered a bathroom at the corporate building on Williams Dri…
After Saugerties party shooting, state troopers arrest Poughkeepsie man for illegal gun possession
State troopers from the Kingston barracks arrested 20-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Zaccai Curtis after they say he was found in possession of a loaded Springfield 9mm handgun following a shooting in Saugerties. Police said the gun was not involved in the shooting but was illegally possessed. The search for the shooter is still ongoing.
SUV Rolls Into Woodcliff Lake Home
No one was injured when a runaway SUV smacked into a Woodcliff Lake home on Wednesday. A building inspector was summoned, however, to inspect the damage to the garage of the home struck at the end of a cul-de-sac on Mullholland Drive around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Rich's Towing removed...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Busy Highway In Pouring Rain In Westchester
A man was killed after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy Westchester County highway in the midst of a powerful pre-Christmas storm, police said. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 23, around 2:45 a.m., when a Honda Pilot struck a man attempting to cross the southbound Saw Mil…
Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Westchester
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands in Westchester and Putnam counties.As of around 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, NYSEG says 7,805 in its service area in Northern Westchester are without power with Con Ed reporting 4,195 of its customers in the dark throughout W…
