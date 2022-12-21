Three teenagers were killed when the car they were in flew off the road and crashed into the woods on Long Island Wednesday night. The 16-year-old driver, who didn’t have a license, and one of the passengers were ejected from the 2009 Infiniti G37 in the horrific crash in Holtsville, according to Suffolk County police. Witnesses told police the car appeared to be speeding and overturned multiple times in the 9:45 p.m. wreck. Holtsville resident Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of his mother’s car and only had a learner’s permit, police said. Gunes and the two passengers, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of...

HOLTSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO