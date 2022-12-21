ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LSUCountry

BREAKING: 5-Star OT Zalance Heard Signs with LSU

It’s official. The top player in Louisiana is an LSU Tiger after 5-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard signed his letter of intent on Wednesday morning. The blue-chip prospect chose LSU over Florida, Nebraska and Florida State , among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program which has an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, headlined by 5–star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mysoutex.com

Duck hunting ‘fantastic’ this year

Many North American duck species will spend the winter all along the Texas coast from Port Mansfield down to Brownsville. Coastal bays, marshes, potholes and even area freshwater lakes provide excellent winter habitat and fantastic duck hunting opportunities. Most of the waterfowl in the northern and eastern states during the...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MySanAntonio

Rig activity rises in Permian Basin, across Texas

Drilling activity rose across the board, rising in the US, Texas and the Permian Basin for the week ending Dec. 22. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes, which has released its weekly rig count since the 1940s, said Thursday – early because of the Christmas holiday – the US rig count rose three to 779, the first rise in four weeks. The count is 193 rigs or 33% higher than the 586 reported last December.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Power outages across Texoma

(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
TEXAS STATE
portasouthjetty.com

TPWD temporarily closes fishing along the Texas coast

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing along parts of the Texas coast to protect resources during the upcoming freezing weather conditions, according to a news release. The closure will take effect at 12:01 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 24. The public will be notified...
TEXAS STATE

