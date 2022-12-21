Read full article on original website
Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day
Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day. St. Martinville WR Harvey Broussard among the new additions.
watchstadium.com
How Arch Manning Helped Texas Build Their Recruiting Class
QB Arch Manning was the headliner in Texas’ top-five recruiter class. Michael Felder discusses the hype surrounding the quarterback prospect.
From Friday nights to Saturday afternoons: Success in Texas High School Football translating to college game
FORT WORTH, Texas — In Texas, high school football is a source of pride. "I'm a high school coach who coaches college football," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said during his introductory press conference in November 2021. "It's not the other way around." When Matt Rhule was first hired...
Texans are using Whataburger cups to protect pipes for coming freeze
As Texans face down an incoming freeze, Whataburger is coming through in the clutch.
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
BREAKING: 5-Star OT Zalance Heard Signs with LSU
It’s official. The top player in Louisiana is an LSU Tiger after 5-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard signed his letter of intent on Wednesday morning. The blue-chip prospect chose LSU over Florida, Nebraska and Florida State , among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program which has an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, headlined by 5–star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.
These are the best Texan snacks & where to get them in the Lone Star State: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating in the Lone Star State can be a near-religious experience whatever route you take. Whether it’s barbecue, Tex-Mex, steak, or really any cuisine that sets up shop will more than likely blow your mind. Texas is truly a foodie wonderland, but while everyone is...
mysoutex.com
Duck hunting ‘fantastic’ this year
Many North American duck species will spend the winter all along the Texas coast from Port Mansfield down to Brownsville. Coastal bays, marshes, potholes and even area freshwater lakes provide excellent winter habitat and fantastic duck hunting opportunities. Most of the waterfowl in the northern and eastern states during the...
Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.
KBTX.com
Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
National Football Early Signing Day 2022
The early national signing period started Wednesday for high school football players around the country to announce the college football programs to which they've chosen to commit.
West Texas Cities That Were Shown Love On The Texas Bucket List
When you think of Texas tv shows, The Texas Bucket List is probably one of the prime, if not THE, shows set in Texas. It's always a joy to see local places get shown on national tv & many of the locations they feature get posted onto their YouTube channel, just in case you missed it.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
LSU Signs Louisiana's All-Time Leading Rusher Trey Holly
Louisiana’s all-time rushing leader, Trey Holly, has put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent with Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers. One of the first commitments in this 2023 class, Holly helped boost this cycle in a big way as a recruiter of other players. In his...
MySanAntonio
Rig activity rises in Permian Basin, across Texas
Drilling activity rose across the board, rising in the US, Texas and the Permian Basin for the week ending Dec. 22. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes, which has released its weekly rig count since the 1940s, said Thursday – early because of the Christmas holiday – the US rig count rose three to 779, the first rise in four weeks. The count is 193 rigs or 33% higher than the 586 reported last December.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
cw39.com
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
portasouthjetty.com
TPWD temporarily closes fishing along the Texas coast
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing along parts of the Texas coast to protect resources during the upcoming freezing weather conditions, according to a news release. The closure will take effect at 12:01 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 24. The public will be notified...
