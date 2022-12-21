ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

19-year-old killed in a shooting at the largest shopping center in the US

A 19-year-old man was killed Friday in a shooting during an altercation at the Mall of America in Minnesota, the nation's largest shopping and entertainment center, police said. Just before 8 p.m local time, officers heard gunshots on the first floor of the Nordstrom store. When officers went into the...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

