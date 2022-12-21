Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
19-year-old killed in a shooting at the largest shopping center in the US
A 19-year-old man was killed Friday in a shooting during an altercation at the Mall of America in Minnesota, the nation's largest shopping and entertainment center, police said. Just before 8 p.m local time, officers heard gunshots on the first floor of the Nordstrom store. When officers went into the...
Clayton News Daily
Missing 5-month-old baby found alive after woman suspected of kidnapping him and his twin arrested in Indianapolis
Kason Thomass, the 5-month-old baby who was kidnapped with his twin while inside a car that was stolen Monday, was found safe and alive in Indianapolis Thursday, just hours after the suspect was taken into custody, according to a statement from the Columbus Division of Police. Kason was found inside...
