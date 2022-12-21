Roman Leto wins three events; Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim wins eight total events against Edgerton/Evansville

The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team won eight events against the Edgerton/Evansville co-op at the Cambridge Community Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Junior James Meyer, senior Mitchell Ford, sophomore Caden Pagenkopf and senior Drew Deleon won the 200-yard medley relay at two minutes and 5.74 seconds. Pagenkopf won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:46.17.

Senior Roman Leto took first in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:35.24. Leto also won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.45 seconds.

Sophomore Willem Reese won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.84 seconds. Junior Brady Gehring scored first in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:11.84. Gehring also won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:15.97.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Jon Ellifson, Reese, Gehring and Leto took first place at 1:50.24. Ian Terrones just missed out on first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:25.11, while Kacper Durski (1:24.51) won the event for Evansville/Edgerton.