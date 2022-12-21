Rachel Evangelisto is back in Minnesota after representing the state in the Miss America Pageant. She tells WDIO that the whole experience feels like a dream come true, “I wanted that moment since I was probably 13 years old. So, I mean, win or lose, I was going to make the absolute most out of that experience, and I did. Now I have 50 best friends from every single state across the country.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO