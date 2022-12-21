Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in WI
Governor Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several...
WDIO-TV
Meet Rachel, the first indigenous woman to represent Minnesota in Miss America
Rachel Evangelisto is back in Minnesota after representing the state in the Miss America Pageant. She tells WDIO that the whole experience feels like a dream come true, “I wanted that moment since I was probably 13 years old. So, I mean, win or lose, I was going to make the absolute most out of that experience, and I did. Now I have 50 best friends from every single state across the country.”
WDIO-TV
Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ December 22nd
With fishing and hunting seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Next Thursday, December 29th the segment will transition to Gone Ice Fishin’. Recent photos for December 22nd...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Tracking cold, winds, and lake effect
Winds are our main contender through today, tonight, and Saturday, sustained around 25 mph and gusting near 50 mph. This will continue to impact travel with widespread blowing snow, and keep wind chills low enough for frostbite to develop in a matter of minutes. The final impact from the winds will be lake effect snow for parts of the South Shore.
WDIO-TV
Industrial building destroyed in fire, crews work in bitter cold in Solway Township
St. Louis County said they responded to a structure fire on Wednesday evening at 7018 Maple Grove Road in Solway Township. They found an industrial building that was fully involved, and is now a complete loss. No one was hurt. Several departments responded to the blaze. The Minnesota State Fire...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Bitter cold, gusty winds, and lingering snow
Bitter cold and wintry weather will continue to impact the Northland into the weekend. Now that winds are picking up and temperatures are remaining frigid, wind chills will consistently be an issue, especially for northern Minnesota and Burnett Co. where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 pm Saturday. Feels like temps will range from -20 to -40 in this area through this period. Keep pets in, limit time outside, and limit exposed skin.
WDIO-TV
Staying prepared during a power outage in winter
Thousands of residents in the Northland were left without power, and not prepared during the week of December 15th. However, with high winds in the forecast, trees with snow and ice, more power outages are likely. There are several ways to stay safe and prepared during a power outage. First...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Strong winds continue into Saturday
Blowing snow has already begun to impact travel conditions, with the visibility in some areas reduced to less than one mile. Widespread blowing snow will continue tonight and tomorrow morning. Northwest wind will stay close to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph possible. Overnight lows will be...
