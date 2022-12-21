ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

ocsportszone.com

Servite alumnus Chris Reinert named school’s new varsity football coach

Chris Reinert has been named the new football coach at Servite. (Photo courtesy Servite athletics). Servite High School officials on Wednesday announced that Chris Reinert has been named the new varsity football coach. “Coach Reinert brings extensive coaching experience to the football program as well as invaluable institutional knowledge as...
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Pac-12 school

Five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei surprised a number of observers on Wednesday by committing to a somewhat unexpected Pac-12 school. The five-star edge rusher out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California had previously been uncommitted. His commitment to Oregon was announced by his high school coach, Jason Negro. 5⭐️ edge Matayo Uiagelelei has committed... The post Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Pac-12 school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BELLFLOWER, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Drenched OC Comes to Fashion Island

Angela Parretta, founder of Drenched LA and Tread + Soul in LA, has recently opened her third fitness studio, Drenched OC, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The studio features hot Pilates with reformers and welcomes all levels. Drenched OC is Newport Beach’s first and only hot reformer studio.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Crash Survivor is Recovering One Step at a Time

An Orange County woman is defying the odds after a horrific crash that left her paralyzed one year ago. Alexis Evans has an inner strength that is pushing her forward in an exclusive interview with NBC4. There is determination in her eyes and a strength that comes from her competitive...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim

A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries. 
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in eight-vehicle crash in Orange County

ANAHEIM – A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battle Second Alarm fire on Lido Isle in Newport Beach

Firefighters were engaged with a Second Alarm fire in Newport Beach late Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 9:55 p.m., when people on boats in the harbor saw that there was a home on fire on Via Lido Nord on Lido Isle, the manmade island located in the Newport Harbor. At least one home was said to be on fire, with flames presenting danger to surrounding structures. Police said that multiple people were rescued from inside the home and were being treated for smoke inhalation. More to come. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

