PHOTOS: Costa Mesa rallies in second half for comeback victory over Santa Ana
Costa Mesa point guard Christian Dasca dribbles as he tries to find an open teammate while Santa Ana’s Nicholas Chavez pursues during the closing stages of the first quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Costa Mesa High School’s boys basketball team overcame a 13-point halftime deficit...
JSerra, Crean Lutheran, Pacifica Christian, Laguna Hills and Villa Park capture victories
JSerra 79, Prestonwood Christian Academy 62: The Lions captured a victory at the Tarkanian Classic Wednesday night. Aidan Fowler and Sebastian Rancik each scored 25 points and Jake Stafford 16 points to lead JSerra (10-1). Crean Lutheran 68, St. Paul 62: The Saints (7-3) notched a win Wednesday at the...
Highlights: Coeur d'Alene battles Mater Dei (CA) in third place game at Tarkanian Classic
LAS VEGAS– Coeur d'Alene girls basketball, still red-hot despite dropping its last two games, held its own on Thursday against one of the more prominent programs in the country, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA). The Vikings fell 65-55 to MD in the third place game of the Tarkanian Classic, but not before ...
Photos: St. John Bosco football's 2022 Early Signing Day ceremony
Twelve seniors from St. John Bosco's national championship football team signed Letters of Intent on Wednesday during the first day of the Early Signing period
Football: Millikan’s Myles Jackson, Nygel Osborne Sign NLI’s on Early Signing Day
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. A pair of Millikan Rams made their college commitments official on Wednesday afternoon, as quarterback Myles Jackson and running back Nygel Osborne signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) during the first day of the early signing period.
Leviticus Su'a Reveals Commitment Date, Puts UCLA Football in Top 3
The Bruins will remain in the race for one of the top linebackers left in the class of 2023, which will come to an end at the Polynesian Bowl.
Servite alumnus Chris Reinert named school’s new varsity football coach
Chris Reinert has been named the new football coach at Servite. (Photo courtesy Servite athletics). Servite High School officials on Wednesday announced that Chris Reinert has been named the new varsity football coach. “Coach Reinert brings extensive coaching experience to the football program as well as invaluable institutional knowledge as...
Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Pac-12 school
Five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei surprised a number of observers on Wednesday by committing to a somewhat unexpected Pac-12 school. The five-star edge rusher out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California had previously been uncommitted. His commitment to Oregon was announced by his high school coach, Jason Negro. 5⭐️ edge Matayo Uiagelelei has committed... The post Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Pac-12 school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CdM football Coach Dan O’Shea steps down to spend more time with his family
Corona del Mar’s Dan O’Shea coaches during a game this past season. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Associate head coach Kevin Hettig named as the replacement. Corona del Mar High School football coach Dan O’Shea resigned after eight seasons Wednesday to spend more time with...
Losing the recruiting battle for Matayo Uiagalelei shows Lincoln Riley still has work to do at USC
Matayo Uiagalelei is one of the most highly-touted high school prospects in the country and was one of the few elite players who hadn’t at least verbally committed before Wednesday’s early signing day. The USC Trojans were in the running to land the No. 2 ranked edge rusher...
UC Irvine athlete fighting leukemia, needs blood stem cell match
A college soccer player with San Diego ties is battling a rare form of Leukemia. Now, people in the community are trying to find her a bone marrow transplant.
Three most underrated classes on Early Signing Day
These programs should be thrilled with the haul of recruits they brought in
Drenched OC Comes to Fashion Island
Angela Parretta, founder of Drenched LA and Tread + Soul in LA, has recently opened her third fitness studio, Drenched OC, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The studio features hot Pilates with reformers and welcomes all levels. Drenched OC is Newport Beach’s first and only hot reformer studio.
Orange County Crash Survivor is Recovering One Step at a Time
An Orange County woman is defying the odds after a horrific crash that left her paralyzed one year ago. Alexis Evans has an inner strength that is pushing her forward in an exclusive interview with NBC4. There is determination in her eyes and a strength that comes from her competitive...
Ramen King Keisuke Coming to Mission Viejo
Named after chef and acclaimed “Ramen King,” Keisuke Takeda, the brand is currently one of the biggest ramen chains in Singapore
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
Teen suspected of DUI in 100 mph Yorba Linda crash charged with vehicular manslaughter
A teen suspected of driving under the influence and speeding when he struck a tree in Yorba Linda is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, officials said Friday. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Noah Watson of Yorba Linda, was traveling at speeds of 100 mph in his Ford F-350 pickup when he hit the center […]
10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries.
Woman killed in eight-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM – A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate...
Firefighters battle Second Alarm fire on Lido Isle in Newport Beach
Firefighters were engaged with a Second Alarm fire in Newport Beach late Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 9:55 p.m., when people on boats in the harbor saw that there was a home on fire on Via Lido Nord on Lido Isle, the manmade island located in the Newport Harbor. At least one home was said to be on fire, with flames presenting danger to surrounding structures. Police said that multiple people were rescued from inside the home and were being treated for smoke inhalation. More to come.
