Bethlehem, PA

Valley Santa serves a record number of children in need

Thanks to generous donors and volunteers, Valley Santa provided Christmas gifts to a record number of children in need this year. Attorney Sarah Borland, vice president of the Valley Santa board and coordinator of the program with her parents, Attorneys Ruth and Kim Borland, said Valley Santa volunteers shopped for more than 4,500 children in Luzerne County — a 9% increase from last year.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Helen Catherine Kreuzer

Helen Catherine Kreuzer, 95, of Mountain Top, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top, with her family by her side. She was born June 15, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Helen Kratz-Judge. During World War II, she worked at Ferenbach’s making parachutes at Empire Silk Mill, Wilkes-Barre, to help in the war effort. Later, she worked as a legal secretary for attorney Burke at the Department of Veterans Affairs building, Wilkes-Barre.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
Leary retiring as LCCC president in June 2024

Luzerne County Community College President Thomas P. Leary announced plans to retire when his contract expires on June 30, 2024. Leary, 71, has been working at the community college for 48 years and has been president since 2007. The Kingston resident said he made the announcement to “give fair notification” to the college board of trustees and is “looking forward” to serving as college president for another 18 months.
NANTICOKE, PA

