Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Introduces Haley Joel Osment as Number Two’s Brother (VIDEO)
The Mysterious Benedict Society is unveiling some new characters as Haley Joel Osment joins the show for its Season 2 finale episode dropping December 7. After escaping Dr. Curtain’s (Tony Hale) compound, the Society retreats to Number Two’s (Kristen Schaal) family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. Among those siblings is Osment’s One Two, a relentlessly cheery young man who is loyal to his family and the favored sibling to an absurd degree.
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: First Teaser Sets Matthew Rhys on a Gritty New Murder Mystery (Video)
Returning for its second season on March 6, 2023, “Perry Mason” debuted its first teaser trailer Wednesday, setting star Matthew Rhys on a gritty new murder mystery conspiracy featuring the scion of a powerful oil family. HBO’s logline for the upcoming installment is as follows: “Months after the...
CBS News
The CW network sets midseason premiere dates for returning favorites
Hit Dramas "Walker" and "Walker Independence" Return on Thursday, January 12, 2023. New Episodes of "Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars" and "World's Funniest Animals" Premiere on Saturday, January 14, 2023. "The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards" Hosted by Chelsea Handler Airs Live on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Alternative Series...
‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 3 Cast Includes Yul Vázquez As New Series Regular
Yul Vázquez is teaming up with Forest Whitaker in the upcoming third season of Godfather of Harlem as a new series regular. Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs...
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
tvinsider.com
‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 3 Trailer: Forest Whitaker Rules, Whoopi Goldberg Returns (VIDEO)
Bumpy Johnson’s Harlem territory is under threat from the Italian crime families in the Godfather of Harlem Season 3 trailer, which TV Insider exclusively premieres above. Starring Forest Whitaker (Andor) as the infamous mobster, the third season of the lauded gangster epic will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
Collider
'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon
An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’
Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
EW.com
Issa Rae's Sweet Life: Los Angeles reality series canceled at HBO Max after 2 seasons
Things just turned sour for Issa Rae's Sweet Life: Los Angeles reality series. Star Cheryl Des Vignes has confirmed the show's cancellation on her Instagram Story, writing, "Very sad end to an era, but not a [sic] end to any of us. Thanks, everyone, for all the love and support." Along with her message, she posted a screenshot of an article detailing the news.
Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (December 22, 2022)? Episode details for Season 22, Episode 10
Is “Law and Order” on tonight (December 22, 2022)? NO. Instead, NBC is airing a star-studded “Saturday Night Live” holiday special on Thursday night. TV’s long-running crime procedural is on a winter hiatus and will return on January 5, 2023 with an episode centered around Odelya Halevi‘s character, Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. When a “horrific crime” occurs in the Big Apple, Samantha is asked to “take over” the prosecution because it resembles her sister’s case from years ago. Watch the Season 22, Episode 10 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order.” Who are...
TV Fanatic
Truth Be Told Season 3: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed
Octavia Spencer's hit Apple TV+ original series Truth Be Told will return early next year. The streaming service today unveiled a first-look at the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told. This season, Gabrielle Union will star opposite Spencer. The series comes from acclaimed writer, showrunner...
TV Fanatic
Wednesday Becomes Netflix's Third Biggest English-Language TV Series of All Time
Netflix has found another hit in the Jenna Ortega-led drama series Wednesday. The streaming service announced Tuesday that the Addams Family series amassed a further 411.29 million hours viewed in its second week. In just two weeks, the new comedy mystery is now Netflix’s third Most Popular English-language TV series...
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
tvinsider.com
‘Perry Mason’ Announces Long-Awaited Season 2 Return — Watch First Teaser (VIDEO)
“There’s power in the truth.” HBO has shared the first teaser for Perry Mason Season 2, as well as the official premiere date for the lauded crime drama’s highly anticipated new episodes. Perry Mason Season 2 premieres Monday, March 6, 2023 on HBO at 9/8c, bringing Matthew...
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More
Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA). “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before...
Godfather of Harlem season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Forest Whitaker-led drama
Godfather of Harlem season 3 brings back Forest Whitaker's Bumpy Johnson. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 returns in time for 2023 Emmys eligibility
Showtime announced on Wednesday that its award-winning drama series “Yellowjackets” will return in time for 2023 Emmys eligibility. The Season 2 release date is Friday, March 24 (for non-linear platforms) and Sunday, March 26 (for its on-air debut). *Checks calendar* — Yep, that ensures all 10 episodes will air before the Emmys’ cutoff date of May 31, 2023. The character-driven genre series tells the story of a 1990s New Jersey high girls soccer team that survives a plane crash. The show splits its narrative into showing us how the girls survived in the Canadian wilderness, and what they’re doing now in...
Comments / 1