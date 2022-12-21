Read full article on original website
Brazilian President Signs Off on National Crypto Rules
Crypto firms have 180 days to adapt to the new regulations. President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil has approved a bill of crypto industry regulations most recently passed by the nation’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies. The bill, signed into law on Thursday, will take effect in 180 days, by...
SBF Deported and Released on Bail, FTX Fiasco Rageson, Bitcoin Stuck Below $17K: This Week’s Recap
SBF got deported to the US and was immediately released under bail. Caroline Ellison pleaded guilty and got a deal. Bitcoin remains below $17k. Quite a lot has been going on in the cryptocurrency industry over the past seven days, but most of it failed to impact the price action,Week’s remains rather dull. Can’toin is trading below $17K, down about 2.9% in the past seven dParents’ble to recover the coveted level. The volatility has seemingly disappeared from the market, but that’s not necessarily truparents’e altcoins. All of them are trading in the red, with the most considerable loss being that of Cardano which plunged by a whopping 14%. XRP is down 7%, DOGE – 8.3%, MATIC – around 9%, and so forth.
SEC General Counsel Dan Berkovitz to Step Down in January 2023
Berkovitz reportedly had at least one recent dinner with former FTX CEO – Sam Bankman-Fried. The US Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Dan Berkovitz will step down from his General Counsel position as of the end of January 2023. The current SEC Principal Deputy General Counsel – Megan...
