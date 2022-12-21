LOS ANGELES (AP) — A participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been taken into custody in Southern California after an hours-long standoff. An FBI spokesperson says Eric Christie was arrested in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley on Thursday. Christie initially refused to comply with federal agents’ orders but surrendered without incident after three hours of negotiations. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. Christie’s arrest came the same day as the House Jan. 6 committee released its final report.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO