New mural painted in memory of LA's famed mountain lion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An artist has devoted a sweeping new street mural to the memory of one of Los Angeles’ most famous residents: P-22, the celebrated mountain lion who lived in the city and was recently euthanized amid worsening health and injuries likely caused by a car. It's the second mural street artist Corie Mattie tells KABC-TV she has painted of the beloved big cat. On this one, P-22 is seen wearing a crown with the words “Long Live the King.” P-22 became the face of a campaign to build a wildlife crossing over a Los Angeles-area freeway to give animals a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains.
wcn247.com
University of California workers end strike, ratify contract
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Striking graduate students at the University of California have approved a bargaining agreement, ending a 40-day strike that snarled the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the work stoppage. Union leaders say it was the largest strike of academic workers, and it was being closely watched by colleges and universities around the country. It will boost the pay by more than $10,000 for both groups. Some are currently paid as little as $24,000, a paltry salary for expensive cities like Los Angeles and Berkeley.
wcn247.com
Feds: Jan. 6 participant arrested after California standoff
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been taken into custody in Southern California after an hours-long standoff. An FBI spokesperson says Eric Christie was arrested in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley on Thursday. Christie initially refused to comply with federal agents’ orders but surrendered without incident after three hours of negotiations. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. Christie’s arrest came the same day as the House Jan. 6 committee released its final report.
