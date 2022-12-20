ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion of virtual goods, experts say

North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion in virtual assets, according to South Korea’s spy agency.Cyber criminals working for the North Korean government have made 1.5 trillion won in the last three years, said experts from Seoul.And those attacks have increased recently. The majority of the theft happened in this year, they said.Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea's main spy agency, the National...
Reuters

Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms

DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
The Independent

Belfast weapons factory receives contract to produce anti-tank missiles

A Belfast weapons factory has received a contract to produce anti-tank missiles for the British Army.It follows a recent announcement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) around future anti-tank missile provision.Thales in Belfast has been awarded a contract to produce a further batch of NLAW effectors (Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon).Saab’s NLAW is a shoulder-launched missile system that attacks a tank from above.It combines the simplicity of light anti-armour weapons with the advantages of heavy, crew-operated guided missile systems, and allows a single soldier to take out a heavily protected modern main battle tank at ranges between 20 and 800...
cryptopotato.com

Web3 Freedom? OpenSea Blocks Cuban Artists due to US Sanctions

OpenSea is blocking Cuban artists from using its platform, arguably working against Web3’s promise of economic freedom. In compliance with U.S. sanctions law, OpenSea – the world’s largest NFT marketplace – is delisting Cuban artist and collector accounts from its platform. A recent statement from the...
cryptopotato.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Released on a $250M Bail, Can Stay at Parents’ House

The former FTX CEO can stay at his parents’ home in California. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is to be released on bail, as ruled by a New York federal judge on Wednesday. The bail deal, as orchestrated by federal prosecutors and Bankman Fried’s defense attorneys, will see the former billionaire post a $250 million bond and be required to stay at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California.
The Independent

China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people infected’ daily remark, stops publishing Covid numbers

China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics. However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement,...
The Independent

Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars

The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...

