Japan looks into claim that China running covert police stations
TOKYO/BEIJING (Reuters) -The government in Tokyo is investigating a report that China has set up covert police stations inside Japan, amid similar checks by authorities in European countries, the United States and Canada.
I was released from Russian jail on same day as Brittney Griner – but the US even made me pay for my own flight home
AN American woman who was released from jail in Russia the same day as WNBA star Brittney Griner has claimed the US government made her pay for her own flight home. Sarah Krivanek, 46, was deported back to her home state of California on December 8, nearly a year after she was arrested for assault against her partner.
North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion of virtual goods, experts say
North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion in virtual assets, according to South Korea’s spy agency.Cyber criminals working for the North Korean government have made 1.5 trillion won in the last three years, said experts from Seoul.And those attacks have increased recently. The majority of the theft happened in this year, they said.Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea's main spy agency, the National...
Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hidden inside high-security bank vaults in London, Zurich and New York, billions of dollars' worth of gold of Russian origin has quietly changed hands in recent months in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia to guard against cannibalising planes for parts, minister tells Vedomosti
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia's aviation sector will do everything it can to avoid the "total cannibalisation" of aircraft for spare parts, industry and trade minister Denis Manturov has told the Vedomosti business newspaper, as the impact of sanctions bites.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms
DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
I booked the cheapest sleeper accommodation on an overnight train in Europe. I got zero rest and wouldn't do it again.
Insider's reporter took an overnight train in Europe from Berlin to Vienna that costs $50 for a seat in a shared cabin with five other people.
‘A threat to unity’: anger over push to make Hindi national language of India
Tensions are rising in India over prime minister Narendra Modi’s push to make Hindi the country’s dominant language. Modi’s Bharatiya Janaya party (BJP) government has been accused of an agenda of “Hindi imposition” and “Hindi imperialism” and non-Hindi speaking states in south and east India have been fighting back.
Belfast weapons factory receives contract to produce anti-tank missiles
A Belfast weapons factory has received a contract to produce anti-tank missiles for the British Army.It follows a recent announcement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) around future anti-tank missile provision.Thales in Belfast has been awarded a contract to produce a further batch of NLAW effectors (Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon).Saab’s NLAW is a shoulder-launched missile system that attacks a tank from above.It combines the simplicity of light anti-armour weapons with the advantages of heavy, crew-operated guided missile systems, and allows a single soldier to take out a heavily protected modern main battle tank at ranges between 20 and 800...
'Keep calm': Video shows Russian official reassuring soldiers on front lines
Video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Minister Sergei Shoigu on the front lines in Ukraine reassuring soldiers to "keep calm" because "everything is fine." CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Eutelsat: suspending programmes in Russia and Iran will hit financial results
PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Eutelsat (ETL.PA) will take a bottom-line hit of around 10 to 15 million euros ($16 million) to its full-year revenues following the suspension of several television programmes in Russia and Iran, the company said.
Head of Russia's Wagner group dismisses talk of N. Korean weapons as gossip
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The head of private Russian military company the Wagner Group on Thursday dismissed as "gossip and speculation" a U.S. assertion that it had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea.
cryptopotato.com
Web3 Freedom? OpenSea Blocks Cuban Artists due to US Sanctions
OpenSea is blocking Cuban artists from using its platform, arguably working against Web3’s promise of economic freedom. In compliance with U.S. sanctions law, OpenSea – the world’s largest NFT marketplace – is delisting Cuban artist and collector accounts from its platform. A recent statement from the...
cryptopotato.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Released on a $250M Bail, Can Stay at Parents’ House
The former FTX CEO can stay at his parents’ home in California. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is to be released on bail, as ruled by a New York federal judge on Wednesday. The bail deal, as orchestrated by federal prosecutors and Bankman Fried’s defense attorneys, will see the former billionaire post a $250 million bond and be required to stay at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California.
China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people infected’ daily remark, stops publishing Covid numbers
China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics. However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement,...
Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars
The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
U.S. must stop 'bullying', suppressing China's development, foreign minister says
BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The United States must stop suppressing China's development and should not continue the "old routine of unilateral bullying", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances
A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Russian mobile calls, internet seen deteriorating after Nokia, Ericsson leave
STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - When telecoms gear makers Nokia (NOKIA.HE) and Ericsson (ERICb.ST) leave Russia at the end of the year, their departure could steadily cripple the country's mobile networks over the long-term, setting off a deterioration in communication for everyday Russians.
