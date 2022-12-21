ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend

Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light winds, little rain ahead

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM HST. Very little...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022

Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve

Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: Power restoration in final stages, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
Surfline

The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii

Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'

Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'
hawaiinewsnow.com

Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist

The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea

Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

