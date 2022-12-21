BOZEMAN — For the first time in two seasons as Montana State head football coach, Brent Vigen entered the early signing period without a game to prepare for. The first signing day of last year’s recruiting cycle occurred a few days before MSU’s Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game against South Dakota State. The 2022-23 early period began Wednesday, four days after MSU’s semifinal game against SDSU. The Bobcats lost to the Jackrabbits 39-18 on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO