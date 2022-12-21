Read full article on original website
UW Health moving forward with plans for new surgery center on east side
Officials at UW Health say they are getting approval to move forward with plans to add a new surgery center on Madison's east side.
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
wearegreenbay.com
Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
Channel 3000
10 restaurants we’re excited about right now
The dining scene is not what it was 10 years ago. Of course, it’s not even what it was three years ago. The pandemic tipped the restaurant model on its head, challenging current restaurants’ operations and playing backdrop to new opens along with dispiriting closures. Through it all, we’ve witnessed just how passionate the people behind local restaurants are and what lengths they’ll go to in order to keep doing what they love. Many have ushered in a new era of creativity and innovation that makes us excited for what’s ahead and what’s happening right now.
wortfm.org
Winter Blizzard Zips Toward Wisconsin, Impacting Holiday Travel
The National Weather Services has issued a Winter Weather Warning from now until 6AM Saturday morning for Dane County. Additionally, the entire state of Wisconsin will be under either a Winter Weather Watch or Warning by tomorrow night. On top of three to six inches of snow expected by Saturday...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
See live traffic conditions in the Madison area as powerful storm delivers opening salvo of snow
The opening salvo of snow from a powerful, days-long storm system was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across Wisconsin on Thursday morning. The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin’s major highways. A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Wisconsin through...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man refused to do any field sobriety testing, arrested for 11th OWI
NEWPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin arrested a man for his 11th OWI after his vehicle slid off the road and refused field sobriety testing. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 20 around 12:45 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle that reportedly slid off the road. The incident was on New Haven Road near HWY 16.
WEAU-TV 13
Downed transmission line knocks out power for hundreds in Vernon County
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A downed transmission line knocked out power in parts of Vernon County Thursday. According to Xcel Energy, a transmission line fell into a ravine west of Coon Valley, which caused a power outage for about 1,100 people Thursday morning. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said...
Marquette County sheriff’s deputy injured when squad car hit by passing driver on Interstate 39
MONTELLO, Wis. — A deputy from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office suffered minor injuries when a passing vehicle hit their squad car while they were responding to a call on Interstate 39 Friday night, the sheriff’s office said. In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said the deputy was helping another motorist on the highway when the crash...
Woman taken to hospital after running red light, crashing into another car on west side
Madison Police say one person was taken to the hospital after she ran a red light and crashed into another car on the city's west side Tuesday evening.
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops cancels upcoming game amid frigid weather conditions
Wisconsin basketball won’t be playing its latest game at the Kohl Center. The state of Wisconsin will be bracing for a snowstorm in the coming days, which could bring blizzard conditions and potentially have power knocked out. Along with that, the Badgers will not be playing their game against Grambling State, announcing it has been canceled as of Thursday morning.
