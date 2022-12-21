Read full article on original website
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVirginia State
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
Panthers stop skid with early scoring surge
FERRUM - Ferrum College's women's basketball team built a 15-point lead by netting 17 of the game's first 19 points in a wire-to-wire non-conference, 65-43 victory over William Peace (N.C.) University Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium. The Panthers (4-7, 0-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) stops a four-game losing streak...
Fourth-quarter play propels Franklin County to seventh win
SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County outscored Halifax County, 19-6, in the final frame Tuesday for a 54-41 non-district boys varsity basketball victory, its second over the Comets this season. The Eagles (7-1) and the Comets (2-6) were tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter. Franklin County tallied 13 of stanza’s...
Eagles dominate Comets in second half, win by 32
Franklin County dominated second-half play, outscoring Halifax County, 32-6, for a 51-19 non-district girls varsity basketball win Tuesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The Eagles (6-3) led 8-4 after the first quarter and 19-13 at intermission after taking the second stanza, 11-9. A 24-3 third-period surge by the Eagles pushed...
Thacker, Roach, Swann, Lash claim Johnny CASA victories
Spencer Thacker, 16, captured top male overal honors is Saturday’s 17th annual Johnny CASA 5K. Thacker crossed the finish line in 19:11.76. His average mile pace was 6:10. Three of the top five finishers were teenagers, including the top female finisher, Caitlyn Roach, 13, in 21:15.35. Roach’s mile pace...
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for December 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 32 min ago. Dorothy Pearl Smith July 22, 1924 - December 19, 2022 Dorothy Pearl Smith, age 98, of Wirtz, Va., passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at…
Franklin County Board of Supervisors Recognize 10th Anniversary of Homestead Creamery as Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Grant Project Award recipient
On Tuesday the Franklin County Board of Supervisors presented Homestead Creamery with a Proclamation of Recognition for the 10th anniversary of receiving Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant award. The initial AFID facility grant award was made to Franklin County on Dec. 17, 2012, in support...
Franklin County YMCA donates jackets to families in need
The Franklin County Family YMCA organized a campaign called Keeping the County Warm that included a coat drive to help county residents this winter season. The Y’s generous members were able to provide 39 children’s coats, 26 adult coats, six pairs of shoes, six scarves, eight hats and seven pairs of gloves. The items were donated to Stepping Stone Mission and Trinity Mission Health and Rehab of Rocky Mount.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 7-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
What you missed this week in notable Rocky Mount crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Franklin News Post.
Bojangles renovation at Plateau Plaza to alleviate traffic backups on Wirtz Road
An upcoming expansion to the Bojangles along U.S. 220 in Franklin County should help with congested traffic on Wirtz Road. The Bojangles is part of the Plateau Plaza gas station complex, which also includes a DQ, AEI Food Store and an Exxon Mobile gas station. The project, dubbed the Plateau Plaza Expansion, should add parking spaces and expand the building and Bojangles drive-thru.
TLAC reconsiders no-wake zone application
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission agreed last week to take another look at a proposed no-wake zone in the Huddleston area of the lake as well as look into criteria for all no-wake zones going forward. Andy Thruston, a resident near Eagle’s Roost campground, applied for a no-wake zone earlier...
Operation Christmas Joy provides gifts to 135 children this year
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spent Tuesday at the Essig Recreation Center in Rocky Mount loading gifts into vehicles of some of the area’s less fortunate residents just in time for the holidays. The event was the final step in Operation Christmas Joy, a program provided...
Brown takes oath of office
W. Cooper Brown has been sworn in as Franklin County’s Commonwealth Attorney after winning election to the office on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Brown took the oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Timothy Allen, a former Franklin County Commonwealth Attorney, and was witnessed by family and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
