Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin News Post
Fourth-quarter play propels Franklin County to seventh win
SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County outscored Halifax County, 19-6, in the final frame Tuesday for a 54-41 non-district boys varsity basketball victory, its second over the Comets this season. The Eagles (7-1) and the Comets (2-6) were tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter. Franklin County tallied 13 of stanza’s...
Franklin News Post
Eagles dominate Comets in second half, win by 32
Franklin County dominated second-half play, outscoring Halifax County, 32-6, for a 51-19 non-district girls varsity basketball win Tuesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The Eagles (6-3) led 8-4 after the first quarter and 19-13 at intermission after taking the second stanza, 11-9. A 24-3 third-period surge by the Eagles pushed...
Franklin News Post
Thacker, Roach, Swann, Lash claim Johnny CASA victories
Spencer Thacker, 16, captured top male overal honors is Saturday’s 17th annual Johnny CASA 5K. Thacker crossed the finish line in 19:11.76. His average mile pace was 6:10. Three of the top five finishers were teenagers, including the top female finisher, Caitlyn Roach, 13, in 21:15.35. Roach’s mile pace...
Reidsville freshman Kendre Harrison adds Penn State offer
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School freshman Kendre Harrison added a fourth offer this week, the latest coming from Penn State. Harrison announced the new offer on Twitter. Harrison is a big freshman tight end and wide receiver, standing at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds. As a freshman on the...
WSLS
Chadwell Inks Highest Recruiting Class in Program History
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell added 13 new members to his first Liberty team today with the announcement of the Flames’ December signees. Liberty’s 13-member class is ranked No. 83 by Rivals.com, the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history. The class is also ranked No. 99 by 247Sports and No. 89 by On3.com.
WSET
Lynchburg to host 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Disc Golf Association is bringing its World Championships to the Hill City. Ledgestone Group, in conjunction with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), announced Wednesday that the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will be played in Lynchburg and Bedford County. This...
chathamstartribune.com
City ready for White Mill Bridge ideas
The City of Danville is putting out bids to re-imagine one of the city’s most iconic mill structures. They’ve submitted requests for proposals looking for firms to develop conceptual renderings, design development and structural analysis for the Dan River Mills Pedestrian Bridge. The winning vendor will have to take ideas from the community into consideration when developing their proposal.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for December 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 32 min ago. Dorothy Pearl Smith July 22, 1924 - December 19, 2022 Dorothy Pearl Smith, age 98, of Wirtz, Va., passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at…
WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes
COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
chathamstartribune.com
Turkey giveaway draws crowd in Chatham
The line of cars snaked along Main Street and along Military Drive, working its way onto Whittle Street — finally reaching their destination — the Chatham Baptist Church parking lot. Robert Prunty, a Hampton University football coach and Chatham native, was there, waving and motioning them to queue up for a free turkey or ham.
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
Search underway for missing kayaker on Belews Lake in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
WSET
57-year-old Danville man hit and killed in Halifax County: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 57-year-old Danville man was hit and killed in an accident in Halifax County, according to authorities. Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash on Route 58 just east of Piney Grove Road at 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2019 Ford F-250...
wfxrtv.com
Plantation Road closed due to a vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department says Plantation Road between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road is closed at this time because of a damaged power pole. According to a press release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closed following an accident so Appalachian Power can...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County Board of Supervisors Recognize 10th Anniversary of Homestead Creamery as Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Grant Project Award recipient
On Tuesday the Franklin County Board of Supervisors presented Homestead Creamery with a Proclamation of Recognition for the 10th anniversary of receiving Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant award. The initial AFID facility grant award was made to Franklin County on Dec. 17, 2012, in support...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash at the bridge on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened in the area of Blairs Cir and has closed the following lanes:. The north...
Martinsville Speedway Looks Like a Winter Wonderland After a Snowstorm
There's something really magical about a quality snowfall, especially when it's unexpected. Back in 2018, NASCAR uploaded a video to the official YouTube channel, showing the time that Martinsville Speedway got some snowy winter weather in late March. Boy, does the Virginia track look like a totally different place than what we're typical used to seeing during the NASCAR season!
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County road closures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As high winds and chilly temperatures pass through our area, WFXR is keeping up with current road closures in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says the following roads are closed at this time:. 5900 block of Old Mountain because of a down...
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville fires school resource officer involved in confrontation with middle school student; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats still counting votes from 4th District firehouse primary. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Economy:. Only bank in town of Fries is closing next year. — The Declaration. Eco-friendly store to open in Abingdon. —...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian on Route 58 in Halifax County near Piney Grove Road on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Police say they responded to the crash around 7:16 a.m. A press release says a Ford pickup truck was traveling east when […]
Comments / 0