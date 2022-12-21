ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Franklin News Post

Franklin County Board of Supervisors Recognize 10th Anniversary of Homestead Creamery as Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Grant Project Award recipient

On Tuesday the Franklin County Board of Supervisors presented Homestead Creamery with a Proclamation of Recognition for the 10th anniversary of receiving Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant award. The initial AFID facility grant award was made to Franklin County on Dec. 17, 2012, in support...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Pittsylvania County Opens Four Warming Centers For Those Without Power

With the mounting power outages in and around the area, Pittsylvania County Public Safety has announced that they’ve opened four warming centers. These four locations in the county are serving as warming centers currently:. Riceville Java Fire Department. Chatham Fire Department. Tunstall Fire Department. Cool Branch Rescue.
Franklin News Post

Franklin County YMCA donates jackets to families in need

The Franklin County Family YMCA organized a campaign called Keeping the County Warm that included a coat drive to help county residents this winter season. The Y’s generous members were able to provide 39 children’s coats, 26 adult coats, six pairs of shoes, six scarves, eight hats and seven pairs of gloves. The items were donated to Stepping Stone Mission and Trinity Mission Health and Rehab of Rocky Mount.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County road closures

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As high winds and chilly temperatures pass through our area, WFXR is keeping up with current road closures in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says the following roads are closed at this time:. 5900 block of Old Mountain because of a down...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Plantation Road closed due to a vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department says Plantation Road between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road is closed at this time because of a damaged power pole. According to a press release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closed following an accident so Appalachian Power can...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes

COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
COVINGTON, VA
pcpatriot.com

Local Emergency Declared Due to Weather

Due to forecasted life threatening cold temperatures with winds at 50 mph and possible power outages Pulaski County has declared a Local Emergency. Warming Shelter set up. This allows Pulaski County to take life safety precautions in order to protect the lives our citizens.
wakg.com

Resolution Adopted to Name Part of Berry Hill Road After Harville and Saunders

Tuesday night the Danville City Council adopted a resolution in support of renaming a portion of Route 311/Berry Hill Road in honor of the late Coy Harville and Sherman Saunders. The section is the northern portion of Route 311/Berry Hill Road, running from Route 58 to the intersection of the proposed connector road to service the Southern Virginia mega-site.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation. Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III. Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Camper stolen in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Man Arrested for Stealing School Bus

A Hurt man was arrested in Pittsylvania County this morning for stealing a school bus. At 6:41 deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt in reference to a suspicious white male in the proximity of an unoccupied and parked Pittsylvania County school bus. As Deputies...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

