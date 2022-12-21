Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville fires school resource officer involved in confrontation with middle school student; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats still counting votes from 4th District firehouse primary. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Economy:. Only bank in town of Fries is closing next year. — The Declaration. Eco-friendly store to open in Abingdon. —...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County Board of Supervisors Recognize 10th Anniversary of Homestead Creamery as Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Grant Project Award recipient
On Tuesday the Franklin County Board of Supervisors presented Homestead Creamery with a Proclamation of Recognition for the 10th anniversary of receiving Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant award. The initial AFID facility grant award was made to Franklin County on Dec. 17, 2012, in support...
WBTM
Pittsylvania County Opens Four Warming Centers For Those Without Power
With the mounting power outages in and around the area, Pittsylvania County Public Safety has announced that they’ve opened four warming centers. These four locations in the county are serving as warming centers currently:. Riceville Java Fire Department. Chatham Fire Department. Tunstall Fire Department. Cool Branch Rescue.
wakg.com
Martinsville Police Officer Fired Following Incident With Middle School Student
The Martinsville Police Department has fired the officer involved in the incident with a student on December 16 at Martinsville Middle School. All information is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether or not criminal charges are necessary. The internal investigation being conducted by the department...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County YMCA donates jackets to families in need
The Franklin County Family YMCA organized a campaign called Keeping the County Warm that included a coat drive to help county residents this winter season. The Y’s generous members were able to provide 39 children’s coats, 26 adult coats, six pairs of shoes, six scarves, eight hats and seven pairs of gloves. The items were donated to Stepping Stone Mission and Trinity Mission Health and Rehab of Rocky Mount.
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video. Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County road closures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As high winds and chilly temperatures pass through our area, WFXR is keeping up with current road closures in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says the following roads are closed at this time:. 5900 block of Old Mountain because of a down...
wfxrtv.com
Plantation Road closed due to a vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department says Plantation Road between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road is closed at this time because of a damaged power pole. According to a press release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closed following an accident so Appalachian Power can...
WSET
Scam Alert: Man allegedly scamming people in Campbell County neighborhoods
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Campbell County keep a lookout for a man knocking on your door. Folks believe he's a scammer going around neighborhoods in the area. Melissa Campbell lives on George Street in Campbell County. She said a man has been going up...
WSET
Man charged with second-degree murder following shooting death in Christiansburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Christiansburg on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Switchback Road where they found 60-year-old Nancy Snider, who had been shot. They...
WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes
COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
WSLS
Lynchburg man sentenced to over 16 years for assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been sentenced after assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021, according to Bethany Harrison, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg. On Feb. 13, 2021, the Lynchburg Police Department officers responded to the FastMart2 for a report of two men outside...
pcpatriot.com
Local Emergency Declared Due to Weather
Due to forecasted life threatening cold temperatures with winds at 50 mph and possible power outages Pulaski County has declared a Local Emergency. Warming Shelter set up. This allows Pulaski County to take life safety precautions in order to protect the lives our citizens.
WSLS
Appalachian Power issues warning on rising water levels on New, Roanoke rivers
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power is issuing a warning for those heading downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams for recreational use. Officials say water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Dec. 23, and fluctuate throughout the weekend and into next week. Below...
WSET
Dunkin', Cookout planning locations in Madison Heights: Amherst Co. officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting new developments are set to come to Amherst County. According to Tyler Creasy, the co-director of the Department of Community Development, Dunkin' submitted a site plan for opening a brand-new location at the former Biscuitville location on U.S. 29 near Seminole Plaza.
wakg.com
Resolution Adopted to Name Part of Berry Hill Road After Harville and Saunders
Tuesday night the Danville City Council adopted a resolution in support of renaming a portion of Route 311/Berry Hill Road in honor of the late Coy Harville and Sherman Saunders. The section is the northern portion of Route 311/Berry Hill Road, running from Route 58 to the intersection of the proposed connector road to service the Southern Virginia mega-site.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation. Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III. Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in...
WDBJ7.com
Camper stolen in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Man Arrested for Stealing School Bus
A Hurt man was arrested in Pittsylvania County this morning for stealing a school bus. At 6:41 deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt in reference to a suspicious white male in the proximity of an unoccupied and parked Pittsylvania County school bus. As Deputies...
