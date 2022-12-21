Read full article on original website
Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
NJ launches grant program for aspiring cannabis business operators
The state is offering money to would-be cannabis operators to get their businesses up and running. New Jersey is creating a Cannabis Equity Grant Program and committing $10 million in funding. A lack of access to capital is an ongoing problem for many small businesses, and minority businesses in particular. These state grants can be used to cover start-up costs, initial expenses and training.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
Turnpike Authority agrees to pay billions for tunnel project
(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has approved a deal to make tens of millions of dollars in annual loan payments to finance New Jersey’s share of a $16 billion rail tunnel project. Under the agreement, which was approved unanimously by the commission on Tuesday,...
roi-nj.com
Murphy to extend accommodations related to workplace requirements to earn incentives
Your employees still aren’t in the office on a regular basis? That won’t necessarily hurt your ability to receive your tax incentive from the state. Later Thursday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign a bill that will extend accommodations related to the COVID-19 public health emergency for businesses participating in certain state economic development programs.
Here’s how Bidenflation is impacting New Jersey residents as state Democrats refuse to adjust
TRENTON, NJ – New Jerseyans have always been among the highest taxed Americans, but a double whammy of Bidenflation and Democrat tax policy is making residents suffer even more. New Jersey Democrats and Governor Phil Murphy have refused Republican efforts to provide residents with tax relief as inflation soars. With soaring inflation, the value of a worker’s paycheck is lessened. Resident pay more in things like sales tax on higher priced goods and the New Jersey tax code, unlike the federal tax code provides absolutely no relief for periods of high inflation like the one the country is currently experience. The post Here’s how Bidenflation is impacting New Jersey residents as state Democrats refuse to adjust appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)
In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
NJ taxpayers are footing a $20 million bill for temp workers’ health care, Rutgers report says
A warehouse worker walks through an aisle. Temporary workers account for about one quarter of New Jersey's growing warehouse industry. The analysis is deeply critical of temp workers’ low wages and lack of benefits. [ more › ]
roi-nj.com
State approves Netflix’s $905 million state-of-the-art East Coast campus plans
Netflix on Wednesday received approval of its plans to develop a state-of-the-art East Coast production facility on the former Fort Monmouth campus in Monmouth County that will create more than 1,500 permanent production jobs and more than 3,500 construction-related jobs in New Jersey. The announcement follows the authorization by the...
Netflix to build major production studio in NJ
The state-of-the-art facility will be on the former Fort Monmouth campus. Netflix is coming to New Jersey. The on-demand video streaming company will develop a state-of-the-art East Coast production facility on the former Fort Monmouth campus. Netflix and Gov. Phil Murphy announced the plan late Wednesday. Netflix is to invest...
NJ agrees to payment plan for its share of the Hudson River Rail Tunnel
New Jersey officials have agreed to a payment plan to pay for the state’s share of the Hudson River Rail Tunnel Project.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
wrnjradio.com
AG Platkin announces proposed new regulations on pre-academy fitness standards for police recruits
NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Police Training Commission, chaired by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, is proposing new rules aimed at establishing permanent standards for pre-academy fitness and psychological testing for law enforcement recruits to gain admission to the police academy. The additional qualifications in the proposed new...
Harbor Freight Tools to open another N.J. store
Popular tool retailer Harbor Freight Tools is planning to open a new store in New Jersey this winter. Harbor Fright Tools is readying to open at 1140 Hurffville Rd. in Deptford. The new Deptford store is expected to open this winter although an exact opening date has yet to be...
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
