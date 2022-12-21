ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
NJ Spotlight

NJ launches grant program for aspiring cannabis business operators

The state is offering money to would-be cannabis operators to get their businesses up and running. New Jersey is creating a Cannabis Equity Grant Program and committing $10 million in funding. A lack of access to capital is an ongoing problem for many small businesses, and minority businesses in particular. These state grants can be used to cover start-up costs, initial expenses and training.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

Turnpike Authority agrees to pay billions for tunnel project

(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has approved a deal to make tens of millions of dollars in annual loan payments to finance New Jersey’s share of a $16 billion rail tunnel project. Under the agreement, which was approved unanimously by the commission on Tuesday,...
roi-nj.com

Murphy to extend accommodations related to workplace requirements to earn incentives

Your employees still aren’t in the office on a regular basis? That won’t necessarily hurt your ability to receive your tax incentive from the state. Later Thursday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign a bill that will extend accommodations related to the COVID-19 public health emergency for businesses participating in certain state economic development programs.
Shore News Network

Here’s how Bidenflation is impacting New Jersey residents as state Democrats refuse to adjust

TRENTON, NJ – New Jerseyans have always been among the highest taxed Americans, but a double whammy of Bidenflation and Democrat tax policy is making residents suffer even more. New Jersey Democrats and Governor Phil Murphy have refused Republican efforts to provide residents with tax relief as inflation soars. With soaring inflation, the value of a worker’s paycheck is lessened. Resident pay more in things like sales tax on higher priced goods and the New Jersey tax code, unlike the federal tax code provides absolutely no relief for periods of high inflation like the one the country is currently experience. The post Here’s how Bidenflation is impacting New Jersey residents as state Democrats refuse to adjust appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
94.5 PST

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)

In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Netflix to build major production studio in NJ

The state-of-the-art facility will be on the former Fort Monmouth campus. Netflix is coming to New Jersey. The on-demand video streaming company will develop a state-of-the-art East Coast production facility on the former Fort Monmouth campus. Netflix and Gov. Phil Murphy announced the plan late Wednesday. Netflix is to invest...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location

Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Harbor Freight Tools to open another N.J. store

Popular tool retailer Harbor Freight Tools is planning to open a new store in New Jersey this winter. Harbor Fright Tools is readying to open at 1140 Hurffville Rd. in Deptford. The new Deptford store is expected to open this winter although an exact opening date has yet to be...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy