Aurora shelters seek donations of warm clothes as ‘deadly’ winter weather looms

Tenants across Denver metro face deep freeze without heat
Households across the Denver metro are facing record, sub-zero temperatures. The bitterly cold reality is tenfold for those left without heat via frozen pipes, which wreaked havoc on boiling systems.
Roads, flights, schools and business closures and cancelations
The arctic air has arrived in Colorado and much of the American north and west and along with it, comes various cancellations and closures.CBS News Colorado will do its best to keep Coloradans updated on road, school and business closures, flight cancellations and other important information during the freeze.RoadsAs of Thursday morning, several roads and highways were closed. They include the following:I-70 eastbound from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial TunnelsUS 6 Loveland Pass in both directionsUS 6 in both directions Sterling to NebraskaUS 385 northbound from Holyoke to JulesburgCO 113 in both directions from US 138 to NebraskaCO 14...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 westbound remains closed, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:00 a.m.: Snow totals from up and down the Front Range • Eldora - 13 inches • Mount Audubon - 11.6 inches ...
After 42 hours, Denver finally gets above zero degrees
The arctic cold front isn't done just yet. Friday will remain cold with multiple counties under a wind chill warning until 11 a.m.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-25 northbound lane closures, coldest on record since 1990
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 7:00 p.m.: Two northbound I-25 lanes close in Castle Rock, latest snow totals. Two right lanes on I-25 between Wilcox Street and Meadows Parkway closed due to a crash just before...
Extreme cold causes diesel fuel to gel in trucks
Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Weekend warm...
City opens overflow shelters after Coliseum hits capacity overnight
As the cold moved in, emergency shelters started filling up faster than expected. "We have flexed, and we flexed overnight, we went beyond our number of cots and just started taking people in to get in out of the cold," Britta Fisher said.Fisher is the Director of Denver's Department of Housing and Stability, one of the agencies helping with the cold weather response.The Denver Coliseum was set up in preparation for the arctic storm. It has a capacity for 225 people. "What can we do, it's cold out here," one man said as he made his way inside the emergency shelter.Wednesday night,...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
Arctic blast gels diesel, stalls semis on Colorado highways
Some trucks couldn't make it up the hill to the Eisenhower Tunnel, forcing the interstate to shut down. Other trucks broke down because of diesel gelling.
Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in
Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
Denver Zoo to host special experience for guests with autism, sensory processing disorders on Dec. 31
DENVER (KRDO) -- For more than three decades, the Denver Zoo has transformed its 80-acre campus into Colorado's wildest winter wonderland known as Zoo Lights presented by Your Front Range Toyota Stores. However, several features in the attraction contain flashing lights and active seasonal music which can overwhelm guests with autism and sensory processing disorders The post Denver Zoo to host special experience for guests with autism, sensory processing disorders on Dec. 31 appeared first on KRDO.
Fire destroys Northglenn home
A home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning but no one was injured, North Metro Fire said.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Two at-risk adults missing during dangerously cold temperatures
Gilberth Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and disappeared five days ago in Lakewood. Patricia Miller has dementia and drove away from a grocery store Thursday while her husband was shopping inside.Metro area authorities are asking for the public's help in finding both people. The request is made more urgent by the dangerously cold temperatures which descended on the region. Miller is 75 years old. She left the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m. in a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback. The car carries a Colorado license plate: 601-BZH. "Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Higuera was last seen Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street in Lakewood. His possible mental state puts him in danger, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Higuera is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white track jacket with red stripes when he disappeared. Anyone who sees either Miller or Higuera, or who has information about their location, should call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303 980-7300.
CDOT asks drivers to avoid travel during arctic cold front
Colorado's Department of Transportation is sending out a warning ahead of what looks likely to be an extreme drop in temperatures, expected to arrive in the Denver area beginning Wednesday evening.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
Public Health Advisory for Adams and Arapahoe Counties
Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Predicted for Adams and Arapahoe Counties. Tri-County Health Department is issuing a public health advisory due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) for this afternoon, Dec. 21 through Friday morning, Dec. 23. Temperatures will drop rapidly as we head into evening hours. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.
