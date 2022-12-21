Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Eagles dominate Comets in second half, win by 32
Franklin County dominated second-half play, outscoring Halifax County, 32-6, for a 51-19 non-district girls varsity basketball win Tuesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The Eagles (6-3) led 8-4 after the first quarter and 19-13 at intermission after taking the second stanza, 11-9. A 24-3 third-period surge by the Eagles pushed...
Franklin News Post
Fourth-quarter play propels Franklin County to seventh win
SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County outscored Halifax County, 19-6, in the final frame Tuesday for a 54-41 non-district boys varsity basketball victory, its second over the Comets this season. The Eagles (7-1) and the Comets (2-6) were tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter. Franklin County tallied 13 of stanza’s...
WSLS
Hokies add 29 on National Signing Day, 4 from local schools
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech had 25 signees including four transfers on National Signing Day. Among the signees were four local student athletes. Appomattox County’s Jonathan Pennix originally committed to Virginia Tech in October. The Raiders’ standout rushed for 1,210 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 335 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Pennix will be joined by fellow Raiders standout Tavorian Copeland in Blacksburg.
Looking at what Virginia Tech added, remaining needs, and what is next
Virginia Tech surged through the past two weeks in a full sprint toward the Early Signing Period. On Wednesday, the Hokies netted 29 new signatures. Included were four transfers including four-star quarterback Kyron Drones (Baylor) and four-star wide receiver Ali Jennings (Old Dominion). Virginia Tech satisfied many of their needs...
Franklin News Post
Thacker, Roach, Swann, Lash claim Johnny CASA victories
Spencer Thacker, 16, captured top male overal honors is Saturday’s 17th annual Johnny CASA 5K. Thacker crossed the finish line in 19:11.76. His average mile pace was 6:10. Three of the top five finishers were teenagers, including the top female finisher, Caitlyn Roach, 13, in 21:15.35. Roach’s mile pace...
WSLS
Chadwell Inks Highest Recruiting Class in Program History
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell added 13 new members to his first Liberty team today with the announcement of the Flames’ December signees. Liberty’s 13-member class is ranked No. 83 by Rivals.com, the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history. The class is also ranked No. 99 by 247Sports and No. 89 by On3.com.
WSET
Lynchburg to host 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Disc Golf Association is bringing its World Championships to the Hill City. Ledgestone Group, in conjunction with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), announced Wednesday that the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will be played in Lynchburg and Bedford County. This...
Martinsville Speedway Looks Like a Winter Wonderland After a Snowstorm
There's something really magical about a quality snowfall, especially when it's unexpected. Back in 2018, NASCAR uploaded a video to the official YouTube channel, showing the time that Martinsville Speedway got some snowy winter weather in late March. Boy, does the Virginia track look like a totally different place than what we're typical used to seeing during the NASCAR season!
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for December 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 32 min ago. Dorothy Pearl Smith July 22, 1924 - December 19, 2022 Dorothy Pearl Smith, age 98, of Wirtz, Va., passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at…
chathamstartribune.com
Danville prepares for arctic blast
A strong arctic cold front will reach the Danville area before dawn on Friday, sending temperatures plunging below freezing and possibly creating multiple hazards, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures could dip by 20 or more degrees within just a few hours. With the rapid drop, wet surfaces could...
WDBJ7.com
Danville man killed in Halifax County crash
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash Tuesday in Halifax County. Charles D. Hendricks, 57, died at the scene. Virginia State Police responded at 7:16 a.m. December 20 to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. Police say the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup was traveling east on Route 58 and saw Hendricks walking in the road. The driver couldn’t avoid hitting Hendricks, who was walking with traffic and not wearing reflective clothing, according to police.
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville fires school resource officer involved in confrontation with middle school student; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats still counting votes from 4th District firehouse primary. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Economy:. Only bank in town of Fries is closing next year. — The Declaration. Eco-friendly store to open in Abingdon. —...
Franklin News Post
New committee considers the future of Westlake
Franklin County’s Westlake/Hales Ford Village Plan adopted in 2016 is getting an update. A new citizen advisory committee has been formed to provide new insight into the plan which was created to guide future development in the lake community. The committee was formed in September by Lorie Smith, Gills...
Franklin News Post
TLAC reconsiders no-wake zone application
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission agreed last week to take another look at a proposed no-wake zone in the Huddleston area of the lake as well as look into criteria for all no-wake zones going forward. Andy Thruston, a resident near Eagle’s Roost campground, applied for a no-wake zone earlier...
Franklin News Post
Bojangles renovation at Plateau Plaza to alleviate traffic backups on Wirtz Road
An upcoming expansion to the Bojangles along U.S. 220 in Franklin County should help with congested traffic on Wirtz Road. The Bojangles is part of the Plateau Plaza gas station complex, which also includes a DQ, AEI Food Store and an Exxon Mobile gas station. The project, dubbed the Plateau Plaza Expansion, should add parking spaces and expand the building and Bojangles drive-thru.
wfxrtv.com
Plantation Road closed due to a vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department says Plantation Road between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road is closed at this time because of a damaged power pole. According to a press release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closed following an accident so Appalachian Power can...
WSLS
Appalachian Power issues warning on rising water levels on New, Roanoke rivers
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power is issuing a warning for those heading downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams for recreational use. Officials say water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Dec. 23, and fluctuate throughout the weekend and into next week. Below...
wakg.com
Resolution Adopted to Name Part of Berry Hill Road After Harville and Saunders
Tuesday night the Danville City Council adopted a resolution in support of renaming a portion of Route 311/Berry Hill Road in honor of the late Coy Harville and Sherman Saunders. The section is the northern portion of Route 311/Berry Hill Road, running from Route 58 to the intersection of the proposed connector road to service the Southern Virginia mega-site.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County Board of Supervisors Recognize 10th Anniversary of Homestead Creamery as Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Grant Project Award recipient
On Tuesday the Franklin County Board of Supervisors presented Homestead Creamery with a Proclamation of Recognition for the 10th anniversary of receiving Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant award. The initial AFID facility grant award was made to Franklin County on Dec. 17, 2012, in support...
WSLS
Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
