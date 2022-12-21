ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer

Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
EAST LANSING, MI
snntv.com

Petitta embarks on a holy football crusade at Holy Cross

SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 21, 2022 - A Riverview Ram is headed for Worcester, MA to play football for the Purple Crusaders at the College of the Holy Cross. Family members and classmates of Luke Petitta, gathered at Riverview High School Wednesday morning to celebrate as he signed his letter of intent.
WORCESTER, MA

