DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
sflcn.com
People Are Using This Option As An Alternative To Be Able To Gamble In Florida Amidst The Strict State Laws
Want to give gambling a try but feel restricted due to the strict laws your state government has imposed? No worries! Keep reading and learn how other Floridians are able to gamble despite these laws. The Current Laws In Florida Regarding Online Gambling. The state of Florida’s gambling laws are...
New Florida laws take effect in January, including from recent special session
Multiple laws take effect starting in January. WFLA.com breaks down some of the bigger ones.
Editorial: 'Hope' won't fix Florida's property insurance crisis
(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this editorial stated incorrectly that policyholders will have less time to file claims. As the Insurance Institute notes, however, "the change from 90 days to 60 days applies to insurers being required to respond to a filed property claim. It is not the deadline for consumers to file a claim. The filing deadline for an initial hurricane claim is one year after the storm makes landfall, with up to 18 months...
fox13news.com
Homeowners may not see immediate relief with property insurance, experts say
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is about a week into a new landscape for property insurance reform to stabilize the insurance market, but experts said there's still work ahead for homeowners to get relief. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the changes into law last Friday, and insurance industry experts said it could...
Controversial change to Florida gun laws expected to pass in coming legislative session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is pushing for sweeping changes to the state's gun laws, including legislation making it legal for citizens to carry firearms without a permit.
fox13news.com
Tips for homeowners to get by with impacts of property insurance
One week ago, Governor Ron DeSantis signed property insurance reform. The goal is to stabilize the insurance market by making it more competitive, which in turn will save homeowners money, but there is still work to be done.
wuft.org
Report: Florida’s new insurance changes will help, but it’s going to take time
TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers last week made changes that will provide “much needed relief” in the troubled property-insurance system, but effects of the legislation won’t be immediate, the AM Best financial-rating agency said in a new report. The report pointed to parts of the new law...
Warren v. DeSantis ruling expected at any moment
Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal battle with Andrew Warren, Tampa's suspended top prosecutor, made national headlines.
House Republican Division Could Leave Florida High and Dry in Congress
With Republicans having won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) announcing his retirement from the lower chamber, the chairmanship in the House Ways and Means Committee is vacant and Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) could be in a position to head up the powerful position.
DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit. However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?
Ron DeSantis Announces $7.1 Million from Rural Infrastructure Fund for Nine Projects
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
Florida lawyer explains impact of new property insurance law on homeowners
The new property insurance laws, passed during the special session, will impact all homeowners. 8 On Your Side has the five major takeaways from the special session.
Beach Beacon
Column: The truth about Medicare Advantage programs
We have just completed another election cycle and have moved into the annual flu season with its nasty cousin COVID still plaguing our population. So it is important that just as Floridians need to be educated on the various health risks, so do our newly elected officials in order to provide for their constituents the very best health care available, and since Medicare alone cannot handle all of our ills and problems, Medicare Advantage (MA) has become a necessary adjunct to our protections.
floridainsider.com
Florida unveils two new available license plates
License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
MyPillow CEO questions DeSantis 2022 election win: ‘I don’t believe it’
Lindell is a big supporter of former President Donald Trump who has made baseless charges about electoral fraud in the past. DeSantis has emerged as perhaps the most dangerous rival to Trump in a 2024 GOP presidential primary.
Changes in Florida Property Insurance - What should Homeowners Expect?
Florida Governor DeSantis is making significant changes to property insurance. Photo by(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash) According to Spectrum News, "Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money."
palmcoastobserver.com
Gov. DeSantis’ legacy will be property insurance
Maybe he realizes it. And maybe he understands that if he doesn’t get this right, this could wipe out his chances of being elected president. While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is riding high as the nation’s leading crusader against woke-ism and a potential white knight presidential candidate for the nation’s Republicans, long after he is gone from Florida politics, his legacy here will be tied to the issue Florida legislators were addressing this week in Tallahassee: property insurance.
YAHOO!
Energy efficiency can help Floridians save on bills. Will new rule help?
Higher fuel costs will force Floridians to accept bigger electricity bills next year. But homeowners and renters can take back some control over their monthly energy expenses ― besides extreme behavior changes — by making sure their abode is as energy efficient as possible. Some measures can be...
Florida’s Lack of Public Funding Shines in New State Health Rankings
Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America’s Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed Florida is 43rd among states in getting public health funding. Alison Yager, executive...
