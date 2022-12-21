ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: 'Hope' won't fix Florida's property insurance crisis

(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this editorial stated incorrectly that policyholders will have less time to file claims. As the Insurance Institute notes, however, "the change from 90 days to 60 days applies to insurers being required to respond to a filed property claim. It is not the deadline for consumers to file a claim. The filing deadline for an initial hurricane claim is one year after the storm makes landfall, with up to 18 months...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $7.1 Million from Rural Infrastructure Fund for Nine Projects

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Column: The truth about Medicare Advantage programs

We have just completed another election cycle and have moved into the annual flu season with its nasty cousin COVID still plaguing our population. So it is important that just as Floridians need to be educated on the various health risks, so do our newly elected officials in order to provide for their constituents the very best health care available, and since Medicare alone cannot handle all of our ills and problems, Medicare Advantage (MA) has become a necessary adjunct to our protections.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Florida unveils two new available license plates

License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
FLORIDA STATE
Ty D.

Changes in Florida Property Insurance - What should Homeowners Expect?

Florida Governor DeSantis is making significant changes to property insurance. Photo by(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash) According to Spectrum News, "Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money."
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

Gov. DeSantis’ legacy will be property insurance

Maybe he realizes it. And maybe he understands that if he doesn’t get this right, this could wipe out his chances of being elected president. While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is riding high as the nation’s leading crusader against woke-ism and a potential white knight presidential candidate for the nation’s Republicans, long after he is gone from Florida politics, his legacy here will be tied to the issue Florida legislators were addressing this week in Tallahassee: property insurance.
