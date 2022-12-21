We have just completed another election cycle and have moved into the annual flu season with its nasty cousin COVID still plaguing our population. So it is important that just as Floridians need to be educated on the various health risks, so do our newly elected officials in order to provide for their constituents the very best health care available, and since Medicare alone cannot handle all of our ills and problems, Medicare Advantage (MA) has become a necessary adjunct to our protections.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO