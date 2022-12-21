Read full article on original website
Editorial l Citrus County awarded more than $7 million for the environment
Environmental dollars arrive from Tallahassee. Welcomed money but more is needed. The state’s Springs Grant Program has awarded three entities in Citrus County more than $7.2 million for environmental restoration. Specifically, Save Crystal River and the Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) were each given $2 million to continue their efforts to vacuum their respective waterways of the algae Lyngbya. This nastiness has put a stranglehold on the natural vegetation in both Kings Bay and the Homosassa River, specifically at the headsprings. The city of Inverness also received funding for its U.S. 41 septic initiative to the tune of $3.264 million.
Longstanding Lecanto family sees Citrus County through over 100 years of history
Merely 12 years after Citrus County was founded in 1887, John Murray Davis was born in Lecanto to John William Davis and Lucy Marie Davis who had lived there since he was a child in the 1860s. One of the original pioneer families of Florida, the Davis family went on to help raise Lecanto from the ground up.
LEVY ARRESTS 12/12-12/18
Bryant, Jake, age 42 of Inverness, FL, booked 12/16/2022 at 00:09 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00. Bryson, Bradley, age 36 of FL, booked 12/12/2022 at 15:55 for Hold for Other Agency, $0.00. Colson, William Darren, age 28...
Bronson's Miller inks National Letter of Intent to play at next level
BRONSON — Matthew Miller, a senior linebacker at Bronson Middle High School, recently signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 14 to continue his playing career at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. Miller plans to major in exercise science and pursue coaching after playing football at Tabor. He...
HOT CORNER – CHRISTMAS CRIMES
This is to the person that helped themselves to my radio at my Christmas barn located in my store in Crystal River. You know who you are and I’m just going to tell you that I have a recording and it would be nice if you would return my radio before I turn it in to the sheriff’s department. You know who you are and you know where you got it, so it would be nice if you would return it.
County rejects density bonuses for affordable housing
Citrus County commissioners put the brakes on giving incentives such as density bonuses to developers to build more affordable housing. Board members broached the oft-discussed topic at a recent meeting because it was a holdover item from the previous board. After lively debate, there was no consensus to move forward with more incentives for now.
Coach Jay Crooms Memorial Golf Scramble returns for third year in April
DUNNELLON — Jay Crooms was a pillar in the Levy County community. He served 17 years with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy, K-9 deputy and detective. After retiring, Crooms followed in his father’s footsteps, coaching football at Williston Middle High School. But following a year’s battle with cancer, Crooms passed away in 2020, leaving his wife, Melinda; daughter, Madison; and closest friend, Tommy Darus.
Gulf Coast Marine owners close shop after 45-plus years
For almost 45 and a half years, Skip and Linda Turvaville have owned and operated Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa. On Friday, the couple closed their doors and headed off to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.
Dave Ryan receives key to city from mayor
Former Inverness council member honored; council votes to attract artists to live, work in city. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
29 apprehended on warrants in joint operation, ‘Deck the Cells 2.0’
A months-long operation led to the charges and arrests of 29 people over a six-day span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Over the past few months, the agency’s Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted another “Deck the Cells” covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County. During this operation, numerous undercover techniques were utilized resulting in 31 warrants being issued, said Brittney Carman, agency spokeswoman.
Inverness council approves Adams' building changes; construction slated for early 2023
There are again big hopes for one of the smallest commercial lots in downtown Inverness. The Inverness City Council voted 3-0 to allow changes to its developer’s agreement, reducing the 2020 building plans for a three-story building and 3,000-square-foot office building per floor down to two floors and with 2,400 square feet per floor.
Long-time Inverness insurance businesswoman retires
After 45 years selling insurance, Linda Van Allen called it a day and the end of her career. The work is for the next generation and her focus will be her family and travel, said the well-known Inverness businesswoman.
Inverness man triggers crash that kills two
Two people from Ocala were killed in an early morning crash Thursday, Dec. 22, on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County when a 27-year-old Inverness man struck a vehicle from behind, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The Inverness man was driving northbound in a sedan on State Road...
Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail
A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
