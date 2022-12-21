Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
BAZHOU, China (AP) — Yao Ruyan paced frantically outside the fever clinic of a county hospital in China’s industrial Hebei province, 70 kilometers (43 miles) southwest of Beijing. Her mother-in-law had COVID-19 and needed urgent medical care, but all hospitals nearby were full. “They say there’s no beds...
Idaho State Journal
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 17-23, 2022
From a winter traditions parade to ward off evil in Bucharest, Romania, to children studying by candlelight in Harare, Zimbabwe, whose residents are coping with widespread power outages and the world’s highest food inflation, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
World Health Organization 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy, warning that its lagging vaccination rate could result in large numbers of vulnerable people getting infected. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the U.N. agency needs more information on COVID-19 severity in China, particularly regarding hospital and intensive care unit admissions, “in order to make...
Comments / 0