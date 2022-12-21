Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Implements A Strategy That Places It Ahead of IMPT: How Do The Two Crypto Projects Compare?
The global economy has experienced a significant boost since the introduction of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) in the cryptocurrency industry, and the industry is rife with life, attracting users from all over. As a result, this ecosystem has grown significantly over time, and more cryptocurrencies, including the new IMPT (IMPT), have based their projects on it.
bitcoinist.com
MEXC Launches the Broker Program with Up to 60% Daily Rebate
On December 20th, MEXC, the cryptocurrency trading platform, launches the broker program. Brokers who sign up for this program can get up to 50%-60% rebate on trading fees. It is understood that MEXC’s broker program is open to two types of brokers: API brokers and independent brokers. API brokers can simply connect customers with MEXC’s brokerage services by using MEXC-integrated API; independent brokers can utilize the advantages of MEXC which are stability, security, and liquidity to expand their business by integrating once.
bitcoinist.com
Unbanked.com’s Crypto Card Program Makes Strong Presence In The UK And Other European Cities
Eight of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) focus on expanding access to financial service. Access to appropriate and affordable financial goods and services is a key component of financial inclusion for both individuals and corporate entities. Financial services that are delivered in a responsible and sustainable...
bitcoinist.com
Why Dogeliens Will Be A Successful Crypto Project Like Cardano And Genopets
Dogeliens is the latest dog-themed memecoin ready to make waves and take over the crypto space. There are some reasons why the Dogeliens team is confident of the token’s success. Looking at this team’s plans, one will also agree that Dogeliens could be the next memecoin to deliver returns...
bitcoinist.com
How Much Power Does Bitcoin Network Consume? Here’s What Glassnode Estimates
Here’s some data from Glassnode that reveals estimates related to the power consumption of the Bitcoin network, if all miners used the same mining machines. Bitcoin Network Best-Case Scenario Would Be 4.8x More Efficient Than Worst-Case. As per the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the power estimates are based on...
bitcoinist.com
The Most Reliable Crypto Cards for 2023
2022 has proven to be an extremely turbulent year for the cryptocurrency market. The collapse of centralised exchanges like FTX and subsequent investigations has severely undermined user trust in blockchain services as thousands of users have been left without investments and funds. As 2023 approaches, it is becoming clear that the blockchain industry must develop in a new vector that entails greater transparency, accountability, and integration with traditional financial instruments and gateways.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Turns Bullish As Sharks Accumulate $83 Million ADA In 6 Weeks
Cardano sharks have awoken from their slumber in the last two months. These large ADA wallets began an accumulation trend in early November that has seen them scoop up hundreds of millions worth of tokens in the six-week period. The implications of these on the price of the digital asset could be impactful over time.
bitcoinist.com
Axie Infinity, Rarible and Golteum: 3 NFT marketplaces and their coins to look into
NFT marketplaces are quickly gaining traction in the crypto world. They provide a safe and secure way to trade non-fungible tokens. NFTs represent digital ownership of items such as artwork, collectibles, game assets and virtual real estate but also they could be linked with a physical asset such as gold.
bitcoinist.com
An emerging star: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), And how its price growth compares with Waves (WAVES) and Polygon (MATIC)
The world of cryptocurrencies is constantly evolving, with new platforms and protocols being developed over time. However, investors should exercise caution when choosing where to put their money and search for fresh, developing tokens that have the potential to generate significant profits in the future. While Waves (WAVES) and Polygon (MATIC) are two well-known tokens, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is an emerging player in the cryptocurrency scene. Here, we will examine how Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) price growth outperforms Waves (WAVES) and Polygon (MATIC).
bitcoinist.com
XRP Whale Withdraws $52M From Binance, Can It Help Reverse Price?
Data shows an XRP whale has withdrawn $52 million in the token from Binance, something that might help the crypto turn around from its recent bearish trend. XRP Remains Weak, Declines Another 10% During Past Week. This month of December hasn’t been kind to XRP investors as the asset’s value...
bitcoinist.com
Top Blockchain Platforms That Facilitate Effective And Profitable Crypto Transactions: Big Eyes Coin, Eosio, And Binance Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Eosio (EOS), and Binance Coin (BNB) are cryptocurrencies that promise their users better ubiquitous operations, and they are also seen to be great money-making platforms. With great transaction operations, reputable communities, and profit potential, it is no surprise that these coins are part of the cryptos to dominate 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Only 16 Days Remaining for Dash 2 Trade Presale – Project Raises $10m and Announces CEX Listing for Jan 11th
Dash 2 Trade, a new crypto trading signals and analytics dashboard, is wrapping up its presale after raising more than $10.3 million for the project. Investors have only 16 days left to buy the project’s $D2T crypto token during the presale. Dash 2 Trade has agreed to list on...
bitcoinist.com
Will Snowfall Protocol surpass ApeCoin (APE) and Cosmos (ATOM) amid the crypto crash
The FTX collapse has created an uncertain environment in crypto space. The effect of the FTX crisis was so strong that even the most popular crypto players like ApeCoin (APE) and Cosmos (ATOM) fell prey to it. Due to the recent market plummet, ApeCoin (APE) and Cosmos (ATOM) are losing ground. Snowfall Protocol (SNW), on the other hand, remains firm and is expanding continuously to establish a strong foothold in the blockchain space. Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) price has increased by 300% in just a couple of months, and is expected to increase by 5000% after its launch. Let’s have a look at how ApeCoin (APE), Cosmos (ATOM), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are doing amid the crypto crash.
bitcoinist.com
Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs, Expounds on why they’re Choosing to Double Down on Crypto Innovations Despite the Bear Market
The past few weeks have been quite a rollercoaster for the crypto market as we witnessed the collapse of FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research. However, this has not deterred long-term crypto investors from allocating funds towards potential projects. Just recently, DWF Labs, a leading multi-stage Web3 firm...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum (ETH)’s Success Predicted to Boost Polygon (MATIC), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Skyrockets Investors Holdings in Presale
According to many cryptocurrency analysts, the success of Ethereum (ETH), especially after the Merge, is expected to boost the performance of Polygon (MATIC) in the crypto market. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been rewarding early investors with massive gains in presale. By bridging the gap between innovative entrepreneurs and eager...
bitcoinist.com
Apecoin (APE) and Monero (XMR) are Losing Investor Confidence as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Sells Out in Stage 2
2021 and 2022 tested the faith of investors in their crypto investments. High volatility in the crypto market pushed crypto investors to take a hard look at their portfolios. They had to drop cryptos like Apecoin (APE) and Monero (XMR) that bled out their profits. At the same time, they have started buying promising new cryptos like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), which are already helping them grow their portfolio.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin To Replicate Presale Success When It Launches, As KuCoin & Ripple Also Ready For A Great Rally
The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale has caught many crypto investors’ attention, bringing more awareness to the meme coin. Crypto enthusiasts are rueing not joining the meme coin’s presale earlier but believe an entry at this point could still yield great profit. Big Eyes (BIG) presale has extended to its seventh stage, and it’s still fast selling.
bitcoinist.com
Elon Musk Integrates Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Charts On Twitter, Where’s Dogecoin?
In an unexpected move, Elon Musk has introduced a new feature on Twitter that should please the broader crypto community, but disappoint Dogecoin fans. Twitter launched live charts for the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin and Ethereum, late Wednesday night (ET). Users of Twitter will see the charts...
bitcoinist.com
Calvaria Presale Hits $2.5 Million, Close to Sold Out – BKEX Listing Next
Calvaria is a play to earn (P2E) battle card game currently holding a viral token presale that has caught the attention of the crypto and NFT community. The first four stages sold out rapidly, and investors wanting to buy its native token RIA at a low price are now running out of time.
bitcoinist.com
Hit Newcomer Oryen Network (ORY Presale Live) Grabbing Headlines As People Forget XRP In 2023
It looks like a new star is emerging on the cryptocurrency horizon. Oryen Network, a multi-use cryptocurrency platform that allows staking, trading, and asset management, is hitting news headlines and being mentioned in some of the bigger crypto communities. Oryen Network – The Newcomer. Oryen Network promises to revolutionize...
Comments / 0