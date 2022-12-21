Read full article on original website
Big Eyes Coin Implements A Strategy That Places It Ahead of IMPT: How Do The Two Crypto Projects Compare?
The global economy has experienced a significant boost since the introduction of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) in the cryptocurrency industry, and the industry is rife with life, attracting users from all over. As a result, this ecosystem has grown significantly over time, and more cryptocurrencies, including the new IMPT (IMPT), have based their projects on it.
The Most Reliable Crypto Cards for 2023
2022 has proven to be an extremely turbulent year for the cryptocurrency market. The collapse of centralised exchanges like FTX and subsequent investigations has severely undermined user trust in blockchain services as thousands of users have been left without investments and funds. As 2023 approaches, it is becoming clear that the blockchain industry must develop in a new vector that entails greater transparency, accountability, and integration with traditional financial instruments and gateways.
Why Dogeliens Will Be A Successful Crypto Project Like Cardano And Genopets
Dogeliens is the latest dog-themed memecoin ready to make waves and take over the crypto space. There are some reasons why the Dogeliens team is confident of the token’s success. Looking at this team’s plans, one will also agree that Dogeliens could be the next memecoin to deliver returns...
MEXC Launches the Broker Program with Up to 60% Daily Rebate
On December 20th, MEXC, the cryptocurrency trading platform, launches the broker program. Brokers who sign up for this program can get up to 50%-60% rebate on trading fees. It is understood that MEXC’s broker program is open to two types of brokers: API brokers and independent brokers. API brokers can simply connect customers with MEXC’s brokerage services by using MEXC-integrated API; independent brokers can utilize the advantages of MEXC which are stability, security, and liquidity to expand their business by integrating once.
Axie Infinity, Rarible and Golteum: 3 NFT marketplaces and their coins to look into
NFT marketplaces are quickly gaining traction in the crypto world. They provide a safe and secure way to trade non-fungible tokens. NFTs represent digital ownership of items such as artwork, collectibles, game assets and virtual real estate but also they could be linked with a physical asset such as gold.
Unbanked.com’s Crypto Card Program Makes Strong Presence In The UK And Other European Cities
Eight of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) focus on expanding access to financial service. Access to appropriate and affordable financial goods and services is a key component of financial inclusion for both individuals and corporate entities. Financial services that are delivered in a responsible and sustainable...
Only 16 Days Remaining for Dash 2 Trade Presale – Project Raises $10m and Announces CEX Listing for Jan 11th
Dash 2 Trade, a new crypto trading signals and analytics dashboard, is wrapping up its presale after raising more than $10.3 million for the project. Investors have only 16 days left to buy the project’s $D2T crypto token during the presale. Dash 2 Trade has agreed to list on...
XRP Whale Withdraws $52M From Binance, Can It Help Reverse Price?
Data shows an XRP whale has withdrawn $52 million in the token from Binance, something that might help the crypto turn around from its recent bearish trend. XRP Remains Weak, Declines Another 10% During Past Week. This month of December hasn’t been kind to XRP investors as the asset’s value...
SafePal Extends Its Crypto Wallet Support to The Open Network (TON) Ecosystem
Crypto wallet service provider SafePal announced today that it has added support for The Open Network (TON) blockchain ecosystem. The integration will enable SafePal’s users to store and send $TON through their hardware and software wallets, alongside giving them access to the Decentralized Applications (DApps) on TON’s ecosystem.
Apecoin (APE) and Monero (XMR) are Losing Investor Confidence as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Sells Out in Stage 2
2021 and 2022 tested the faith of investors in their crypto investments. High volatility in the crypto market pushed crypto investors to take a hard look at their portfolios. They had to drop cryptos like Apecoin (APE) and Monero (XMR) that bled out their profits. At the same time, they have started buying promising new cryptos like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), which are already helping them grow their portfolio.
Rate That Crypto: The Ultimate App That Pays You to Learn About Crypto and NFTs
Applying blockchain in the learning industry has spurred a novel concept, learn to earn. Now, professionals and newbies can get crypto rewards for their participation in the education process. This guide will cover Rate That Crypto, a project many experts consider the best educative platform to help users increase their...
Top Blockchain Platforms That Facilitate Effective And Profitable Crypto Transactions: Big Eyes Coin, Eosio, And Binance Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Eosio (EOS), and Binance Coin (BNB) are cryptocurrencies that promise their users better ubiquitous operations, and they are also seen to be great money-making platforms. With great transaction operations, reputable communities, and profit potential, it is no surprise that these coins are part of the cryptos to dominate 2023.
Ethereum (ETH)’s Success Predicted to Boost Polygon (MATIC), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Skyrockets Investors Holdings in Presale
According to many cryptocurrency analysts, the success of Ethereum (ETH), especially after the Merge, is expected to boost the performance of Polygon (MATIC) in the crypto market. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been rewarding early investors with massive gains in presale. By bridging the gap between innovative entrepreneurs and eager...
Big Eyes Coin, Zilliqa, and Solana: Christmas Crypto Purchase that May Blow in Q2 of 2023
Most of the holiday crypto purchases are not expected to experience an immediate surge. Analysts believe the first few months into the new year may not be significantly different from the current year. However, some cryptocurrencies may prove to be an exception as they show the prospect of yielding returns before the end of 2023’s second quarter.
Sumotex AssetFi Protocol To Remedy Liquidity and Finance Malady
Sumotex AssetFi Protocol is a tokenization blockchain focused on fractionalizing off-chain illiquid holding and transferring them on-chain to secure liquidity. Generally, the real estate economy and traditional finance industry share a common liquidity problem. So, in 2021, Sumotex developed AssetFi to bring tokenization and fractionalization to real estate. Traditional Finance...
Calvaria Presale Hits $2.5 Million, Close to Sold Out – BKEX Listing Next
Calvaria is a play to earn (P2E) battle card game currently holding a viral token presale that has caught the attention of the crypto and NFT community. The first four stages sold out rapidly, and investors wanting to buy its native token RIA at a low price are now running out of time.
How Much Power Does Bitcoin Network Consume? Here’s What Glassnode Estimates
Here’s some data from Glassnode that reveals estimates related to the power consumption of the Bitcoin network, if all miners used the same mining machines. Bitcoin Network Best-Case Scenario Would Be 4.8x More Efficient Than Worst-Case. As per the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the power estimates are based on...
Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs, Expounds on why they’re Choosing to Double Down on Crypto Innovations Despite the Bear Market
The past few weeks have been quite a rollercoaster for the crypto market as we witnessed the collapse of FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research. However, this has not deterred long-term crypto investors from allocating funds towards potential projects. Just recently, DWF Labs, a leading multi-stage Web3 firm...
Cardano Turns Bullish As Sharks Accumulate $83 Million ADA In 6 Weeks
Cardano sharks have awoken from their slumber in the last two months. These large ADA wallets began an accumulation trend in early November that has seen them scoop up hundreds of millions worth of tokens in the six-week period. The implications of these on the price of the digital asset could be impactful over time.
Royal Rumble: FTX Asks Court To Help In Fight Over $450 Million Robinhood Shares
Multiple news agencies reported on Saturday that the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has requested a U.S. court for assistance in a dispute over ownership of approximately $450 million worth of Robinhood Markets stock. Based on a court filing made by the Bahamas-based FTX, 56 million shares of Robinhood Markets are...
