ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police ask for public assistance in fraud investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to locate suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at a Kanawha County retailer. Photographs of two people were posted to social media Wednesday evening by the Charleston Police Department. Officers report the two are suspected of using a stolen credit card at the South Ridge Walmart on Dec. 16.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Day Report Center launches new outcall system

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With overcrowding in state jails and counties paying staggering bills, Raleigh County has been looking for ways to lower the monthly jail bill payment of $48.25 per incarcerated person. Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said a new Outcall System for the Raleigh County Day Report Center will charge those on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
RANGER, WV
NRVNews

Local man charged with second-degree murder

A 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Christiansburg on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Switchback Road where they found 60-year-old Nancy Snider, who had been shot. They said Christiansburg Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wchstv.com

Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

One dead in I-79 crash

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies seek vehicle stolen from West Virginia business

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle stolen from a business this weekend. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, just before midnight, a truck was reportedly stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. Deputies say the vehicle was last seen headed East on US Route 60. The […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Arrests made in Cross Lanes robbery, shooting

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash involving mail van sends 4 to hospital in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a mail van on Monday. At around 8 a.m., deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of US Rt. 19 and Ames Heights Rd., according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department says that a Rural Mail Carrier […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy