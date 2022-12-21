Read full article on original website
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
wchstv.com
Charleston police ask for public assistance in fraud investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to locate suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at a Kanawha County retailer. Photographs of two people were posted to social media Wednesday evening by the Charleston Police Department. Officers report the two are suspected of using a stolen credit card at the South Ridge Walmart on Dec. 16.
Woman convicted on child neglect charges after sister impregnated by brother
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman was convicted of gross child neglect resulting in the risk of serious bodily injury by a Mercer County jury on Wednesday after allowing a juvenile, now adult, to sexually assault a juvenile female. According to Mercer County Prosecutors, Amanda Banes, 41, of...
YAHOO!
Woman found guilty of gross child neglect resulting in risk of serious bodily injury
Dec. 22—PRINCETON — A Mercer County jury found a Virginia woman guilty Wednesday of gross child neglect resulting risk of serious bodily injury for allowing a male juvenile, who was later moved to adult status, to have access to a juvenile girl after being repeatedly told that he wished to have sex with her.
Raleigh County Day Report Center launches new outcall system
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With overcrowding in state jails and counties paying staggering bills, Raleigh County has been looking for ways to lower the monthly jail bill payment of $48.25 per incarcerated person. Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said a new Outcall System for the Raleigh County Day Report Center will charge those on […]
Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
WSAZ
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
NRVNews
Local man charged with second-degree murder
A 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Christiansburg on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Switchback Road where they found 60-year-old Nancy Snider, who had been shot. They said Christiansburg Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
wchstv.com
Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
wchsnetwork.com
One dead in I-79 crash
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
Deputies seek vehicle stolen from West Virginia business
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle stolen from a business this weekend. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, just before midnight, a truck was reportedly stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. Deputies say the vehicle was last seen headed East on US Route 60. The […]
Metro News
Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
wchsnetwork.com
Crash involving mail van sends 4 to hospital in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a mail van on Monday. At around 8 a.m., deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of US Rt. 19 and Ames Heights Rd., according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department says that a Rural Mail Carrier […]
Road closed due to church fire in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2022, at 5:08 p.m.): Martins Branch Road in Sissonville will be shut down for four to six hours, according to Metro 911 and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Responders are currently battling a fire in the 1600 block of the road. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of […]
Deputies searching for missing truck out of Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just before midnight on December 17, 2022, the below truck was stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. It was last seen headed East...
