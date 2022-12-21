ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlesburg, WV

wtae.com

Ohio fugitive caught in West Homestead

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man wanted in Ohio was taken into custody Friday in West Homestead, Allegheny County, officials say. Derrick Davis had been wanted on parole violations for a firearms-related conviction in Ohio. Allegheny County police learned that Davis was staying at a hotel at the Waterfront...
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy

Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Pa. town after 2 years on the run

A man who is suspected to be involved in a murder plot managed to evade police for two years...until now. According to police, Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills on Wednesday after being charged with homicide in November 2020. Back then, he was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit homicide, and reckless endangerment, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
WILKINSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning

WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
CANONSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Pittsburgh man charged for cocaine, heroin possession

A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for being in possession of several kinds of drugs and paraphernalia, Cranberry Township police said earlier this week. Jonathan M. Packard, 34, was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of use and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving under the influence, and several traffic citations following an incident on Oct. 29.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Teen Arrested

Authorities with the Johnstown police department say a local teenager is behind bars, accused of stabbing her own mother and then putting her in a “chokehold.”. According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Boyd Ave. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing. Authorities say dispatchers...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death

A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
MONESSEN, PA
wtae.com

Fire roiling North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Tribune-Review

Former Southwest Greensburg cop convicted for illegal traffic stop

A former part-time Southwest Greensburg police officer was convicted Tuesday of official oppression for a traffic stop while off duty and in an other jurisdiction. Prosecutors contended James Shaw, 56, of Mt. Pleasant Township initiated a traffic stop in East Huntingdon in October 2020 then followed the same vehicle for more than 10 miles before state police intervened.
GREENSBURG, PA
YAHOO!

Masontown grandfather charged with child neglect after wild car ride

Dec. 23—A Preston County grandfather is facing child neglect charges after state troopers witnessed him driving erratically with his grandchildren in the vehicle. During an unrelated traffic stop on Wednesday, a driver alerted police that there was a tan SUV involved in a possible domestic dispute in the parking lot of the Kingwood Walmart, a criminal complaint said.
MASONTOWN, WV
Metro News

A busy December for State Police interdiction unit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
MARION COUNTY, WV
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

