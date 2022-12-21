Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Ohio fugitive caught in West Homestead
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man wanted in Ohio was taken into custody Friday in West Homestead, Allegheny County, officials say. Derrick Davis had been wanted on parole violations for a firearms-related conviction in Ohio. Allegheny County police learned that Davis was staying at a hotel at the Waterfront...
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
Multiple shooting arrests in the greater Pittsburgh area Wednesday
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with homicide in connection with a shooting last month. Terry Newton was taken into custody Wednesday for the shooting of Monessen High School football player.
cranberryeagle.com
3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
Homicide suspect arrested in Pa. town after 2 years on the run
A man who is suspected to be involved in a murder plot managed to evade police for two years...until now. According to police, Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills on Wednesday after being charged with homicide in November 2020. Back then, he was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit homicide, and reckless endangerment, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Florida man charged in $74,000 theft from Saint Vincent College
A Florida man was jailed this week without bail on state police accusations that he used fraudulent checks to steal nearly $74,000 from Saint Vincent College, according to court papers. Troopers said Alfredo N. Paiva Matos, 28, deposited the checks into a bank account belonging to NPM Alliance Corp., what...
Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning
WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
16-year-old in custody, charged with homicide in shooting death of Monessen teen
A 16-year-old charged in the November shooting death of a Monessen teen has been arrested. Terry Newton surrendered to authorities Wednesday, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli. He was wanted for Nov. 29 shooting of 16-year-old Amari Altomore. According to court documents, Newton and Altomore were playing...
cranberryeagle.com
Pittsburgh man charged for cocaine, heroin possession
A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for being in possession of several kinds of drugs and paraphernalia, Cranberry Township police said earlier this week. Jonathan M. Packard, 34, was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of use and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving under the influence, and several traffic citations following an incident on Oct. 29.
West Virginia man drove drunk, did ‘donuts’ with 2 kids in car, police say
A Preston County man was charged after West Virginia State Police say he was driving erratically and doing "donuts" with children in the vehicle while his blood alcohol levels were almost three times the legal limit.
fox8tv.com
Johnstown Teen Arrested
Authorities with the Johnstown police department say a local teenager is behind bars, accused of stabbing her own mother and then putting her in a “chokehold.”. According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Boyd Ave. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing. Authorities say dispatchers...
Man arrested in connection with 2019 Wilkinsburg shooting death
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they say may be involved in a plot that led to the shooting death of a man in Wilkinsburg in October 2019. According to a news release, Jeremiah Ligon was the final individual in the plot to be arrested. PREVIOUS...
16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death
A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
wtae.com
Fire roiling North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
wtae.com
Arrest made in 2013 deadly bank robbery at Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — More than nine years after Vincent Kelley was killed while trying to stop a bank robbery in Washington County, authorities have announced an arrest in the case. Victim's family reacts to news of arrest: Watch the report above. Keith Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, was taken into...
Former Southwest Greensburg cop convicted for illegal traffic stop
A former part-time Southwest Greensburg police officer was convicted Tuesday of official oppression for a traffic stop while off duty and in an other jurisdiction. Prosecutors contended James Shaw, 56, of Mt. Pleasant Township initiated a traffic stop in East Huntingdon in October 2020 then followed the same vehicle for more than 10 miles before state police intervened.
YAHOO!
Masontown grandfather charged with child neglect after wild car ride
Dec. 23—A Preston County grandfather is facing child neglect charges after state troopers witnessed him driving erratically with his grandchildren in the vehicle. During an unrelated traffic stop on Wednesday, a driver alerted police that there was a tan SUV involved in a possible domestic dispute in the parking lot of the Kingwood Walmart, a criminal complaint said.
Metro News
A busy December for State Police interdiction unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
2 more arrests made in Allegheny County Jail contraband investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two additional arrests have been made in a contraband investigation that lead to a former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer being charged. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former corrections officer facing charges after allegedly bringing drugs into Allegheny County Jail. According to a news release, Allegheny County...
