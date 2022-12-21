Friday, December 16, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants. The first search warrant was executed on Dennis Street in Troy with assistance from Troy Police Department and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Rodney Dylan Lemonds and Amy Michelle Russell were arrested as a result of the search warrant. Deputies seized three grams of heroin and one gram of methamphetamine in connection with the warrant. Lemonds was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Lemonds is currently in the Montgomery County jail under a $50,000 bond. Russell was charged with possession of methamphetamine and received a $1,500 unsecured bond.

TROY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO