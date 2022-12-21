Read full article on original website
Related
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill
Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
NC man charged with stealing fentanyl from county EMS building
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking controlled substances from the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services Building, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Paul Kyle Buckner, 44, “used his employee’s access to a secure controlled substances storage area in order to obtain several vials […]
WXII 12
Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
WXII 12
Greensboro man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug-related charges, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court for 14 charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Mitchell Banks, 43, was convicted during a...
WBTM
13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
860wacb.com
East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
FBI door knocks, Cornelius mayor hopes for best as search for missing girl continues
Madalina Cojocari has been missing since Nov. 23, and law enforcement agencies are working to find her.
Woman charged after violating domestic violence order, attempting to take children from NC father, deputies say
A woman was charged after allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders
A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
WXII 12
16-year-olds arrested during murder investigation, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles have been detained during a murder investigation, police say. Winston-Salem police have taken two 16-year-olds into custody. Police believe that the teenagers robbed and assaulted Terrance Mason, 17. Mason's body was found near East 29th Street in September. Citizens reported finding his body in...
Greensboro man sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for drug, firearm charges
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has been sentenced to just over 21 years in federal prison on drug and firearms charges, according to the Department of Justice. Mitchell Danyell Banks, 43, was convicted of all fourteen counts of the indictment against him on June 16. The offenses all occurred in Greensboro. Banks was […]
wfmynews2.com
Man facing charges of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man turned himself in after being accused of abusing a child he was babysitting, according to Alamance deputies. On November 14, the Special Victims Unit conducted a case review with the Alamance County District Attorney's Office in reference to a sexual assault investigation.
YAHOO!
Man convicted of murder set for release
Dec. 22—THOMASVILLE — A High Point man who was sentenced to life in prison more than 30 years ago in the beating death of a Thomasville man is set for release on parole in a little more than a month. Jeffery Lynn Spivey, 54, was sentenced to life...
montgomeryherald.com
Search leads to arrests
Friday, December 16, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants. The first search warrant was executed on Dennis Street in Troy with assistance from Troy Police Department and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Rodney Dylan Lemonds and Amy Michelle Russell were arrested as a result of the search warrant. Deputies seized three grams of heroin and one gram of methamphetamine in connection with the warrant. Lemonds was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Lemonds is currently in the Montgomery County jail under a $50,000 bond. Russell was charged with possession of methamphetamine and received a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Teens charged for death of Main Street Academy student in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 16-year-old males were taken into custody for the death of a Main Street Academy student, according to police. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department have continued to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Terrence Mason. On September 13 around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1200...
16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that […]
WXII 12
Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
alamancenews.com
Haw River police officer and sheriff’s deputy honored for reviving drug overdose victim
The top brass at Haw River’s police department joined Alamance County’s sheriff this week to honor a pair of local law enforcement professionals whose prompt and diligent actions saved the life of a suspect in police custody. During a meeting of Alamance County’s commissioners on Monday, police sergeant...
860wacb.com
Felony Larceny Charges Filed Against Hiddenite Woman
Danielle Nicole Mathis, age 34 of Hiddenite, is facing a series of felony larceny charges. Mathis was arrested on Sunday, December 18th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She faces four counts of felony larceny and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing. Mathis was released with a secured bond of $20,000 and was scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday.
WXII 12
Update: Burlington missing teen found
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
