Deputies arrest suspect in shooting at RV Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a shooting that occurred on December 20 at an RV Campground has been arrested. Deputies arrived at 10904 N Newport Highway on December 20 at 10 p.m. to a reported shooting. Deputies located a man lying on the ground, screaming, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital for...
Suspect in Medical Lake murder arrested for second-degree murder
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that left one man dead in Medical Lake on Friday. A 24-year-old woman is charged with second-degree and unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to the man's death. Deputies responded to reports of...
Spokane Police arrest two additional teens in gun store burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested an additional two teens in a series of gun shop burglaries. Three total juveniles are now in custody for the burglaries. On November 24, police say a car was driven into a gun store on East Trent and weapons were stolen. The next morning at 3 a.m., someone did the same thing at...
FOUND: Missing endangered man found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who went missing on Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Spokane police. Last updated on Dec. 23 at 5:15 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person. 43-year-old Charles Hill...
Armed Suspect Arrested at Camp Hope with 900+ Suspected Fentanyl Pills, Methamphetamine and Cash
SPOKANE - Spokane Police recently arrested 20-year-old Gavin B. Barrett in connection to a Spokane Valley burglary investigation. At the time of his arrest, a loaded semiautomatic pistol and over 23 grams of Methamphetamine were recovered from his pockets. During a subsequent search of his vehicle, two more handguns and over 900 suspected fentanyl pills were seized.
‘Increasing level of brazenness’: Spokane Police use emphasis patrols to catch shoplifters
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say retail theft is up nearly 40% from last year, and they’re working to get shoplifters off the street. The operation is complex, with officers on the outside, loss prevention on the inside, and everyone keeping their eyes peeled for people who aren’t planning to pay. “People are committing these acts more frequently,” said Nick...
Crash blocking 3 lanes cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking three lanes on eastbound I-90 near Arthur Street has been cleared. Drivers are asked to slow down on the freeways, as there have been several crashes on I-90 so far on Friday.
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Spokane County jury awards $19.5 million to former sheriff's deputy and his wife in defamation case
Dec. 24—Spokane County has to pay a former Sheriff's Office deputy and his wife $19.5 million in damages after a Superior Court jury on Friday determined he was wrongfully fired and defamed by Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Knezovich fired Sgt. Jeff Thurman in 2019. In a news conference, the sheriff...
Crash blocks I-90 eastbound at Division St. in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes were blocked by a crash around lunchtime Friday on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 (I-90) near Division St. in Spokane. Traffic was being diverted off at Division, but vehicles merging from the middle and fast lanes created a long back-up around noon. It began snowing early Friday morning, in single-digit temperatures. Snow was expected...
Suspect in Spokane homeless advocate attack appears in court
Chad Counts is charged with one count of first-degree assault. He remains in the Spokane County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Man banned from Camp Hope busted by deputies with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after police found him with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cash. On Dec. 9, detectives from the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit and Spokane Valley Control contacted four people in a 2003 white Aura at Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the contact was made in connection to...
Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
18-year-old woman is third person to be arrested in relation to killing near People's Park
Dec. 21—Authorities arrested a third person in connection with the killing of a 51-year-old man in October near People's Park. Larren Parker, 18, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to court documents. John Birgen, 26, and Randy Slone, 27, are...
Wash. Couple Accused of Murdering Girl, 8, Then Driving to S.D. with Body in U-Haul Trailer
Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested by police in Mitchell, S.D. A Washington State couple is accused of murdering the woman's 8-year-old daughter, then driving to South Dakota where police discovered the girl's body in the back of a U-Haul trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested by police in Mitchell, S.D., according to a release from police in Airway Heights, Wash. According to the release, the couple allegedly admitted to Mitchell police that their U-Haul trailer "contained a coffin with Miller's...
Northbound US 395 at Hawthorne reopens after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Northbound US 395 at Hawthorne Road has reopened after a crash. The road was closed for about two hours while emergency crews cleared the crash and sanded the road. Drivers are asked to use caution on roads with icy conditions.
SVFD saves home in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire broke out at a carport structure at 621 N. Locust at around 8:40 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the scene, and found the carport structure full engulfed. The fire also extended into the back corner of the home. Firefighters entered the home, found the fire in the attic, and...
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time.
One killed, another injured from shooting in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting that happened in north Spokane. Police responded to an apartment complex at East Wedgewood Avenue and North Colton Street early Sunday morning. The Spokane Police Department says the victim who got hurt was taken to a local hospital. Authorities arrested a 16-year-old teenage murder suspect...
Semi-truck with a broken axel blocking Highway 2
SPOKANE, Wash. – A semi-truck with a broken axel is blocking the right lane of westbound U.S. Route 2, near the I-90 interchange in Spokane. The Washington Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use caution through the area, slow down and make sure to drive for conditions.
