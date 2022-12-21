ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KOAT 7

Thief steals 10-foot nutcracker from Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a tradition the Martinez family does during the holidays, creating over-the-top decorations for the neighborhood to enjoy. "A lot of them cruised by every night to put their kids to bed and stuff to see our decorations," said Christopher Martinez. But this year, that joy...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: One person found dead in hotel room

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday. APD says officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel near Menaul and University to reports of a tenant who appeared to be dead in a room. Police determined the person was dead and APD’s homicide unit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
SANTA FE, NM
YAHOO!

Mother speaks out about troubled son after police standoff

Dec. 23—When James Martinez pushed his mother to the ground in September 2021, she didn't know where to turn. Her son had been battling mental illness for over a decade, and she desperately wanted to get him help. "I called everybody. I called pastors. I called all the organizations...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate death inside hotel room

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death inside a Northeast hotel. The person was found dead inside an Extended Stay Hotel on Menaul Boulevard NE. A possible cause of death was not initially stated. Officers on scene called homicide detectives to begin their investigation. This...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man sentenced for killing cab driver with sword

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Victor Ortiz was sentenced to 13 years behind bars on Wednesday. Ortiz is charged with killing a cab driver with a sword. In 2017, Ortiz stabbed Khalil Jabbour in the chest near Coal and University. He told police he though the Illuminati was after him and he thought Jabbour was part of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

