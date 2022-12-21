Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
APD makes connection between 2 murders with 2019 Christmas shooting
Any information on these shootings can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
KOAT 7
Thief steals 10-foot nutcracker from Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a tradition the Martinez family does during the holidays, creating over-the-top decorations for the neighborhood to enjoy. "A lot of them cruised by every night to put their kids to bed and stuff to see our decorations," said Christopher Martinez. But this year, that joy...
APD: One person found dead in hotel room
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday. APD says officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel near Menaul and University to reports of a tenant who appeared to be dead in a room. Police determined the person was dead and APD’s homicide unit […]
Police: Man charged for losing daughter in Albuquerque while drunk
An arrest warrant for child abuse charges has been issued for a man accused of losing his daughter while he was drunk.
Santa Fe Police: Burglar breaks into jewelry store with sledgehammer
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a jewelry store, after smashing in the front door with a sledgehammer. Santa Fe police arrested 40-year-old Justin Romero Monday night after they say they found him peeking from behind a parking lot wall. News 13 spoke to the owner of Earthfire […]
KOAT 7
Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items
SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
Albuquerque police: Pedestrian dead after crash
The area is closed until the on-scene part of the investigation is complete.
YAHOO!
Mother speaks out about troubled son after police standoff
Dec. 23—When James Martinez pushed his mother to the ground in September 2021, she didn't know where to turn. Her son had been battling mental illness for over a decade, and she desperately wanted to get him help. "I called everybody. I called pastors. I called all the organizations...
Santa Fe sheriffs need public’s help in locating November homicide suspect
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an accused killer. Michael Sweeney is charged with killing Adan Ponce in November. His body was found wrapped in a tarp at a home on Arroyo Coyote. The sheriff’s office says Sweeney is known to drive a dark-colored […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate death inside hotel room
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death inside a Northeast hotel. The person was found dead inside an Extended Stay Hotel on Menaul Boulevard NE. A possible cause of death was not initially stated. Officers on scene called homicide detectives to begin their investigation. This...
Albuquerque man troubled after home shot up in middle of night
The retired mail carrier has no idea why someone would shoot up his home.
Albuquerque police determine man shot himself after crash on Tramway
The investigation into the police shooting is ongoing.
2 men accused of stealing card info at Albuquerque ATMs
Federally, the Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the case.
Northeast Albuquerque neighbors fed up with ‘junk house’
Some neighbors want the people living at the home on the corner of Layton and Concordia to clean up their mess.
Native American man files lawsuit after tased by ranger at Petroglyph site
KRQE reached out to the NPS, but they will not comment on ongoing lawsuits.
Albuquerque man sentenced for killing cab driver with sword
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Victor Ortiz was sentenced to 13 years behind bars on Wednesday. Ortiz is charged with killing a cab driver with a sword. In 2017, Ortiz stabbed Khalil Jabbour in the chest near Coal and University. He told police he though the Illuminati was after him and he thought Jabbour was part of […]
Albuquerque spa owner losing faith after business suffers fire damage
A walkthrough of the building shows smoke and water damage.
City of Albuquerque wants problem property resident in jail after probation violation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle to fix a problem property in an Albuquerque neighborhood is escalating. City fire and code enforcement descended on the property Tuesday afternoon. Now the city wants the resident to go to jail. For years, people living in the Inez neighborhood near Menaul and Pennsylvania have been trying to get […]
Video shows moment missing girl is found on Albuquerque bus
Children, Youth, and Families Department will not say who the girl is living with now, but a spokesperson said that she is 'safe.'
Albuquerque chief targets uptick in shootings by officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The police chief in New Mexico’s largest city wants to address an increase in shootings by his officers by better defining Albuquerque’s policy on the use of less-lethal force. Chief Harold Medina made the announcement Thursday. He said his department has been working...
Comments / 0