Tyler, TX

KLTV

Marshall Wonderland of Lights features historic carousel

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - If you long for the good old days and need a little Christmas cheer, we may have just the thing for you in downtown Marshall at the Wonderland of Lights. That’s the Christmas Cheer. And, the good old days are there in the form of a 75-year-old carousel.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze

Dory with Dory’s Gardens in Tyler shares what people can do to protect their plants from the cold weather. She demonstrates what she does with the plants in her garden. KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the latest in Zavalla regarding their water system. Updated: 7 hours ago. KLTV’s...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire this evening. It happened off State Highway 69 near Tyler Pipe. According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed.
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler holiday schedule

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler provided a list of their holiday schedule. Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2. Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2. Only household garbage will be picked up. Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Administrative offices will be closed Dec....
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Walmart in Longview now has power

LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

4 families displaced after Tyler house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four families have been displaced after a fire at a home in the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler. It has placed many people in a difficult situation just before Christmas, but there is “a bit of happiness to this bad situation”...firefighters saved an engagement ring for a proposal that was meant to happen on Christmas day.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas cities open ‘warming centers’ to combat cold front

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several cities will be opening warming centers for those unable to escape the extreme cold approaching our area in the coming days. This list will be updated as new centers are announced. Marshall, TX — A warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department...
MARSHALL, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

UT Tyler School of Medicine receives approval for Doctor of Medicine program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the University of Texas at Tyler:. Last week, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine received approval for their Doctor of Medicine program from SACSCOC. Earlier this year, the School received Preliminary Accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education (LCME). These two achievements mean the School has accomplished all of the necessary accreditation milestones to begin instruction.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gilmer Buckeye Fluellen Signs with TCU

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Star wide receiver for the Gilmer Buckeyes Rohan Fluellen had his football dream come true today when he signed with TCU to be a Horned Frog. “I‘m really excited. I can’t wait for it.” He said “I’ve been waiting for this time for a long time and I feel like it’s finally here.”
GILMER, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central

East Texas hardware and supply stores saw a last-minute rush of customers buying items to guard against the oncoming hard freeze. One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers. They’re a simple item but crucial in keeping faucets and pipes from freezing. At places like Ace Hardware in Longview, customers actually lined up waiting for a delivery of 200 covers. Once arrived, the covers were sold out in two hours. Also sought were clamp lights or heat lights, which were almost as hard to find. Alec James of Hardin Ace Hardware said people have waited to the last minute to prepare, and those who don’t get the covers should use an alternate plan of cloth covering, duct tape and plastic bags to protect faucets.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler man still missing after almost one year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to fire at Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
MARSHALL, TX

