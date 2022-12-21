Read full article on original website
CBS19's Favorite Things: 1 night stay at Miranda Lambert Suite in Lindale; winner announced!
TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner won the basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings. And the winner is Karen Lancaster of Longview!. The basket features all of the goodies that the Morning...
KLTV
Marshall Wonderland of Lights features historic carousel
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - If you long for the good old days and need a little Christmas cheer, we may have just the thing for you in downtown Marshall at the Wonderland of Lights. That’s the Christmas Cheer. And, the good old days are there in the form of a 75-year-old carousel.
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
KLTV
Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze
Dory with Dory’s Gardens in Tyler shares what people can do to protect their plants from the cold weather. She demonstrates what she does with the plants in her garden. KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the latest in Zavalla regarding their water system. Updated: 7 hours ago. KLTV’s...
‘Eaten up with parasites’: SPCA of East Texas rescues three puppies, needs donations
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has rescued three puppies that they found while responding to a cruelty call on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to SPCA, the puppies were not safe because they were seen near the road. They said that the three pups are “eaten up with parasites” and are now […]
KLTV
Tyler Fire Chief sends customized ‘Ben Franklin’ style fire helmet to Polish counterpart
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Randy Pritchard, director of support services in Marshall, about their 75-year-old carousel which is set up at their Wonderland of Lights. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with former Loblolly Train Club member Fred Bauer about his model train setup which he would like to see displayed at the Gregg County Historical Museum.
KLTV
Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire this evening. It happened off State Highway 69 near Tyler Pipe. According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed.
City of Tyler holiday schedule
TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler provided a list of their holiday schedule. Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2. Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2. Only household garbage will be picked up. Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Administrative offices will be closed Dec....
Walmart in Longview now has power
LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
Longview Walmart on Gilmer Road back open after power outage
UPDATE: The Walmart in Longview on Gilmer Road announced that they are back open after suffering from a power outage on Friday, Dec. 23. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview is out of power according to a post the store made on Facebook. According to the store, they are completely […]
KLTV
East Texas plumbing experts advise of proper disposal for fats, grease, oils this holiday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While the holidays are a great time to cook with family, it’s best to be mindful of cooking oils and grease going down the drain. “Around the holidays we do get a lot of extra calls on kitchen sink stoppages,” said Lori Townsend, vice president of The American Plumbing Company in Tyler.
KLTV
4 families displaced after Tyler house fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four families have been displaced after a fire at a home in the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler. It has placed many people in a difficult situation just before Christmas, but there is “a bit of happiness to this bad situation”...firefighters saved an engagement ring for a proposal that was meant to happen on Christmas day.
KLTV
East Texas cities open ‘warming centers’ to combat cold front
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several cities will be opening warming centers for those unable to escape the extreme cold approaching our area in the coming days. This list will be updated as new centers are announced. Marshall, TX — A warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department...
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
KLTV
UT Tyler School of Medicine receives approval for Doctor of Medicine program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the University of Texas at Tyler:. Last week, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine received approval for their Doctor of Medicine program from SACSCOC. Earlier this year, the School received Preliminary Accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education (LCME). These two achievements mean the School has accomplished all of the necessary accreditation milestones to begin instruction.
KLTV
Gilmer Buckeye Fluellen Signs with TCU
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Star wide receiver for the Gilmer Buckeyes Rohan Fluellen had his football dream come true today when he signed with TCU to be a Horned Frog. “I‘m really excited. I can’t wait for it.” He said “I’ve been waiting for this time for a long time and I feel like it’s finally here.”
KTRE
WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central
East Texas hardware and supply stores saw a last-minute rush of customers buying items to guard against the oncoming hard freeze. One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers. They’re a simple item but crucial in keeping faucets and pipes from freezing. At places like Ace Hardware in Longview, customers actually lined up waiting for a delivery of 200 covers. Once arrived, the covers were sold out in two hours. Also sought were clamp lights or heat lights, which were almost as hard to find. Alec James of Hardin Ace Hardware said people have waited to the last minute to prepare, and those who don’t get the covers should use an alternate plan of cloth covering, duct tape and plastic bags to protect faucets.
KLTV
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
KLTV
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
