BALTIMORE -- A school bus driver Cecil County is accused of driving under the influence after she crashed a bus into a ditch Thursday, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Susan Small, a 60-year-old woman from Rising Sun, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving and several related charges. Deputies responded at 3:30 p.m. to the area of Cecil Street and Market Street in Charlestown for the crash. The bus hit a guardrail and went off the right side the road into a ditch. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved. Deputies allegedly smelled alcohol coming from Small's breath, and she failed a field sobriety test, officials said. Small was released from custody to a family member after she was charged, officials said.

CECIL COUNTY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO