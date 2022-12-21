Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Edgewood domestic homicide suspect arrested; sheriff examining how protective order was handled
BEL AIR, Md. — Authorities arrested a man early Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in Edgewood. Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson, surrendered to authorities around 3 a.m. at a gas station in Hanover, Pennsylvania, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Kisha Blackwell, 46, was shot...
YAHOO!
'More than a deputy': Friends, family and colleagues remember Cumberland County deputy
While friends, family and law enforcement officers grieved the loss of deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. on Friday, they also remembered his smile as they celebrated his life. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed shortly after 2:45 a.m. Dec. 16, while investigating a robbery at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St.
Former Lover To Surrender To Sheriff After Shooting Ex In Edgewood, Officials Say
Police say that they’ve negotiated the surrender of a 42-year-old Towson man who was wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend in Harford County who later died from her injuries. Shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, officials say that earlier that day, members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office...
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves 1 injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
fox5dc.com
Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
YAHOO!
Two robbers each sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for gas station robbery
Dec. 23—Two Baltimore men have been sentenced to 10 years each in federal prison for a 2019 armed robbery of a gas station convenience store in Aberdeen. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher on Wednesday sentenced Noland Rheubottom, 57, of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. On Nov. 29,Gallagher sentenced co-defendant James Featherstone, 60, of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, for the same crime.
BPD officer stripped of powers after indictment alleges marijuana dealing
A Baltimore Police officer is suspended without pay after being indicted in Baltimore County on drug dealing allegations.
Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing four, receives life sentence
BALTIMORE — A Harford County woman convicted of setting a town home on fire, killing four people, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Bobbie Sue Hodge was convicted of setting a deadly fire to a three-story Edgewood house along Simons Ct. back on May 9, 2019 around 2:30 a.m.Three people on the top floor did not survive. The victims were Ernest Lee, Dionne Hill and Kimberly Shupe. Another third-floor resident jumped from a window to escape and suffered broken bones. A fourth victim, Mary Kennedy, was rescued by firefighters from the second floor. Fire officials reported at the time that she suffered burns...
Final Cross-Country Coke Dealing Co-Conspirator In Harford County Gets Prison Time
The final co-conspirator in a Harford County drug ring that imported at least a kilogram of compressed cocaine into Maryland has been sentenced to decades behind bars, federal officials announced. Aberdeen resident Che Daron Durbin, 44, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of...
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say.Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday,…
Man Shot In Head Days Before Christmas In Baltimore Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in the head in Baltimore this morning, authorities say. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head shortly before noon on Friday, Dec. 23, in the 1600 block of East Eager Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The...
Carjacking Suspect Shot By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Deputy ID'd
A host of charges have been filed against a 20-year-old man who remains hospitalized in Maryland after being shot by a member of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office as he fled from an alleged carjacking. Anne Arundel County resident Tyler Ray Marini Sater, of Stoney Beach, remains hospitalized in...
WMDT.com
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
Nottingham MD
Harford County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy
BALTIMORE, MD—A Harford County man will spend 20 years behind bars for his part in a drug distribution conspiracy. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on December 19 sentenced Che Jaron Durbin, 44, of Aberdeen, to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and for two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, in connection with his participation in a drug trafficking organization distributing cocaine and crack cocaine in Harford County.
wnav.com
Annapolis Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Shooting on Pleasant Street
22-year-old Keenan Amal Jackson of Annapolis was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for his role in an October 2021 robbery that left a Baltimore man dead this past August on Pleasant Street. It comes a week after another young man was found guilty of the shooting death of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mother who was killed by a stray bullet that police say was also fired from Pleasant street.
Armed, Dangerous Ex-BF Leaves Ex-GF Critical In Harford Shooting
A 42-year-old Towson man is being sought by police after they say he shot his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Edgewood. Jamar Wise shot the 46-year-old victim in her upper body around 5:10 p.m. on the 2800 block of Majesty Lane, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies began...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for suspect who robbed Royal Farms store in Joppa
JOPPA, MD—Police in Harford County are searching for the man who robbed a Joppa convenience store on Tuesday. At around 4:30 a.m. on December 20, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Royal Farms store located in the 500-block of Joppa Farm Road in for a report of an armed robbery.
Police Look For Armpit Shooter After Late Night Attack Injures One
A man is recovering after being shot in the armpit overnight in Baltimore, authorities say. On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once at the scene, officers found the 48-year-old victim with...
Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD- Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that occurred at around 5:01 pm at the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue. According to police, officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead by medical personnel. At this time, police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website. The post Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cecil County school bus driver charged with DUI after driving into ditch
BALTIMORE -- A school bus driver Cecil County is accused of driving under the influence after she crashed a bus into a ditch Thursday, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Susan Small, a 60-year-old woman from Rising Sun, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving and several related charges. Deputies responded at 3:30 p.m. to the area of Cecil Street and Market Street in Charlestown for the crash. The bus hit a guardrail and went off the right side the road into a ditch. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved. Deputies allegedly smelled alcohol coming from Small's breath, and she failed a field sobriety test, officials said. Small was released from custody to a family member after she was charged, officials said.
