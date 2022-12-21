ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, MD

Essex shooting leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
ESSEX, MD
fox5dc.com

Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YAHOO!

Two robbers each sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for gas station robbery

Dec. 23—Two Baltimore men have been sentenced to 10 years each in federal prison for a 2019 armed robbery of a gas station convenience store in Aberdeen. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher on Wednesday sentenced Noland Rheubottom, 57, of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. On Nov. 29,Gallagher sentenced co-defendant James Featherstone, 60, of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, for the same crime.
ABERDEEN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing four, receives life sentence

BALTIMORE —  A Harford County woman convicted of setting a town home on fire, killing four people, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Bobbie Sue Hodge was convicted of setting a deadly fire to a three-story Edgewood house along Simons Ct. back on May 9, 2019 around 2:30 a.m.Three people on the top floor did not survive. The victims were Ernest Lee, Dionne Hill and Kimberly Shupe. Another third-floor resident jumped from a window to escape and suffered broken bones. A fourth victim, Mary Kennedy, was rescued by firefighters from the second floor. Fire officials reported at the time that she suffered burns...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman

EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
EASTON, MD
Harford County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy

BALTIMORE, MD—A Harford County man will spend 20 years behind bars for his part in a drug distribution conspiracy. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on December 19 sentenced Che Jaron Durbin, 44, of Aberdeen, to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and for two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, in connection with his participation in a drug trafficking organization distributing cocaine and crack cocaine in Harford County.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Shooting on Pleasant Street

22-year-old Keenan Amal Jackson of Annapolis was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for his role in an October 2021 robbery that left a Baltimore man dead this past August on Pleasant Street. It comes a week after another young man was found guilty of the shooting death of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mother who was killed by a stray bullet that police say was also fired from Pleasant street.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Police searching for suspect who robbed Royal Farms store in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—Police in Harford County are searching for the man who robbed a Joppa convenience store on Tuesday. At around 4:30 a.m. on December 20, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Royal Farms store located in the 500-block of Joppa Farm Road in for a report of an armed robbery.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that occurred at around 5:01 pm at the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue. According to police, officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead by medical personnel. At this time, police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website. The post Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Cecil County school bus driver charged with DUI after driving into ditch

BALTIMORE -- A school bus driver Cecil County is accused of driving under the influence after she crashed a bus into a ditch Thursday, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Susan Small, a 60-year-old woman from Rising Sun, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving and several related charges. Deputies responded at 3:30 p.m. to the area of Cecil Street and Market Street in Charlestown for the crash. The bus hit a guardrail and went off the right side the road into a ditch. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved. Deputies allegedly smelled alcohol coming from Small's breath, and she failed a field sobriety test, officials said. Small was released from custody to a family member after she was charged, officials said. 
CECIL COUNTY, MD

