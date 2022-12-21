Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
North Mankato man accused of violent threats toward family
Dec. 23—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man was charged Friday after being accused of grabbing a knife and threatening family members. Corey Timothy Hughes, 37, faces two felonies for violent threats, three misdemeanors for domestic assault, three misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for damage to property in Nicollet County District Court.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
KEYC
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety. A resident first called police after hearing multiple...
KEYC
Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
kduz.com
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.Police have not arrested...
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities identify 2 who died from Janesville home fire, authorities say
Authorities have identified two people who died in a house fire Friday in Janesville. Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, both of Janesville, died in the fire in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday. The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. Friday.
YAHOO!
1 cited for assault in jail and other reports
Dec. 20—Police cited CK Kyle Kasio, for fifth-degree assault after a report of an assault in the Freeborn County jail at 3:07 p.m. Friday. Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:29 a.m. Friday at the Area Learning Center, 2200 Riverland Drive.
steeledodgenews.com
DWI Enforcer All-Star
In about five years as a police officer, Ben Metcalf has carved out a niche on the job that is now getting him statewide recognition. As a patrol officer for Owatonna Police, Metcalf focuses on DWI enforcement while working mostly nights from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and about two weekends every month. He is averaging about 35 DWI arrests each year.
KEYC
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson
A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
steeledodgenews.com
OPD: ‘Active investigation’ into shots fired
Owatonna Police are investigating after several shots were fired early Wednesday morning in a northeast neighborhood. Officers responded to 25th Street Northeast after multiple 911 calls came in reporting several gunshots in the area. Other callers reported seeing vehicles leave the area, according to an OPD press release. No injuries...
myklgr.com
Sanborn woman injured in Martin County collision with semi Wednesday
A Sanborn woman was injured Wednesday when the vehicle she was riding in was in a Martini County collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Dec. 21, Elijah David Groeneweg, age 17, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on I-90. Near mile marker 104, at about 12:56 p.m., the pickup was rear-ended on the icy highway by a Peterbilt semitruck being driven by Joshua Roger Dunn, age 30, of Alta Vista, Iowa.
KIMT
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
Northwood man pleads guilty to Mason City collision that injured three people
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a head-on collision that injured three people. Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 30 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving. Law enforcement says Litwiler was driving north on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm on...
YAHOO!
Woman receives prison sentence for role in fatal overdose
Dec. 23—MANKATO — The woman who supplied fentanyl used in a man's overdose death last year in Mankato received a prison sentence Thursday at a hearing in which the victim's family shared how they're still reeling from his loss. Anna Marie Bailey, who pleaded guilty to a third-degree...
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
School bus tips over on snow-covered Carver County road
CHASKA, Minn. – Twenty-two children were aboard a school bus that tipped over Wednesday afternoon west of the Twin Cities, with no injuries reported.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:30 p.m., snowy conditions caused the bus driver to not see the edge of the road on 74th Street in Camden Township, which is about 10 miles west of Waconia.The bus then went into a ditch and flipped onto the driver's side. The district's bus transportation company sent several buses to the scene to help take students home.The driver was also not hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
