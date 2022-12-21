ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

YAHOO!

2 men arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges by South Fulton police

South Fulton police arrested two men on multiple drug and weapons charges after a yearlong investigation. A joint investigation between the department’s narcotics and gang unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation learned a home in the 3400 block of Lee Place was involved in illegal drug activity. [DOWNLOAD:...
GEORGIA STATE
YAHOO!

Police: Bensalem man robbed store at gunpoint

Bensalem police have identified a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The department said Victor Lanar Gibbs III, 19, robbed the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Street Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Bensalem police had previously released photos of the suspect, who had his face covered during the incident.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
YAHOO!

Man in custody following execution of search warrant

A 38-year-old Cambridge was taken into custody following the execution of a narcotics related search warrant Dec. 16, on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, by the Guernsey County Special Response Team and investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office. Det. Ryan Patterson said the investigation began following the recent...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WBRE

Two women charged with assault using a pistol, bleach

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women are being charged after police say they pistol-whipped and poured bleach on a woman at the Sherman Hills Apartments, Monday night. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to a stabbing report around 10:00 p.m. at the Sherman Hills Apartment complex. As officers arrived on […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
skooknews.com

St. Clair Man Charged After Chasing Woman with Hammer

A St. Clair man is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident involving a hammer. According to St. Clair Police, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, borough police were dispatched to East Lawton Street for a report of a male chasing a female with a hammer. Upon arrival, police located and...
SAINT CLAIR, PA
Times Leader

Suspect sought in vehicle theft, break-ins

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is searching for a man believed to have been involved in the theft of a car as well as several vehicle break-ins across both the township and Wilkes-Barre City. The department released a photo of the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Police: One person shot in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police have confirmed that one person was shot at a Poplar Street residence on Wednesday night. Details are scarce; however officers at the scene confirmed that they were called to the residence, in the 100 block of Poplar Street, for a reported gunshot victim. Multiple officers...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced

Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
YAHOO!

Predatory offender moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD ― A level three predatory offender is moving into a residence in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on Dec. 26 in St. Cloud, according to a media release from the St. Cloud Police Department. Nathan Christopher Braun, 31, engaged in criminal sexual contact with a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police increase enforcement for holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Dec. 22 that they will have increased enforcement over the Christmas holiday season. According to the PSP, this heightened enforcement period will start on Friday, Dec. 23, and will conclude on Dec. 26. This effort is dedicated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YAHOO!

1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash

Dec. 21—A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end...
GREENSBURG, PA
iheart.com

New State Law to Provide Free Drug Testing Kits

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania residents will soon have access to free drug testing kits. That's because Governor Tom Wolf signed Act 111 in November and it goes into effect in January. The "Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act," updated a 50-year-old law that makes drug kits no longer classified as drug paraphernalia. A state official says fentanyl test kits will be offered at no cost after contract negotiations with companies that supply the test strips.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

