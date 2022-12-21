Read full article on original website
2 men arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges by South Fulton police
South Fulton police arrested two men on multiple drug and weapons charges after a yearlong investigation. A joint investigation between the department’s narcotics and gang unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation learned a home in the 3400 block of Lee Place was involved in illegal drug activity. [DOWNLOAD:...
Riot charges nixed against five adults
WILKES-BARRE — Potential plea agreements were worked out with four adults while a fifth person opted for a preliminary hearing Friday in
Police: Bensalem man robbed store at gunpoint
Bensalem police have identified a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The department said Victor Lanar Gibbs III, 19, robbed the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Street Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Bensalem police had previously released photos of the suspect, who had his face covered during the incident.
Man in custody following execution of search warrant
A 38-year-old Cambridge was taken into custody following the execution of a narcotics related search warrant Dec. 16, on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, by the Guernsey County Special Response Team and investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office. Det. Ryan Patterson said the investigation began following the recent...
Two women charged with assault using a pistol, bleach
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women are being charged after police say they pistol-whipped and poured bleach on a woman at the Sherman Hills Apartments, Monday night. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to a stabbing report around 10:00 p.m. at the Sherman Hills Apartment complex. As officers arrived on […]
skooknews.com
St. Clair Man Charged After Chasing Woman with Hammer
A St. Clair man is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident involving a hammer. According to St. Clair Police, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, borough police were dispatched to East Lawton Street for a report of a male chasing a female with a hammer. Upon arrival, police located and...
Detectives: Father charged in newborn’s death had fentanyl in jail
WILKES-BARRE — A rolled up $1 bill covered with fentanyl was found in the wallet of Gary Edward Travinski Jr., as he was being searched
Suspect sought in vehicle theft, break-ins
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is searching for a man believed to have been involved in the theft of a car as well as several vehicle break-ins across both the township and Wilkes-Barre City. The department released a photo of the...
Police: One person shot in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — City police have confirmed that one person was shot at a Poplar Street residence on Wednesday night. Details are scarce; however officers at the scene confirmed that they were called to the residence, in the 100 block of Poplar Street, for a reported gunshot victim. Multiple officers...
Blood in Pa. home leads to discover of body in freezer: report
Pennsylvania police were alerted to a crime scene on Friday within a rowhouse. Those visiting the residence had spotted blood within, which later led to the discovery of a body in a freezer.
Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced
Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
Appeal of convicted Pa. ‘pill mill’ doctor focuses on ineffective counsel claims
WILLIAMSPORT – The Northumberland County doctor who was the state’s top prescriber of opioids in 2015 and 2016 is relying on an ineffective counsel argument in asking the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate his conviction and reinstate his indictment. The brief filed Tuesday on behalf...
Predatory offender moving to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD ― A level three predatory offender is moving into a residence in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on Dec. 26 in St. Cloud, according to a media release from the St. Cloud Police Department. Nathan Christopher Braun, 31, engaged in criminal sexual contact with a...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police increase enforcement for holidays
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Dec. 22 that they will have increased enforcement over the Christmas holiday season. According to the PSP, this heightened enforcement period will start on Friday, Dec. 23, and will conclude on Dec. 26. This effort is dedicated...
1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash
Dec. 21—A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Paul Muschick: Drug addicts, drivers will benefit from new Pennsylvania laws
The Christmas season is a time to celebrate the good things in life. So I will take a break from my running criticism of our overpaid state legislators to note some of the positive work they’ve done recently that should make Pennsylvania a safer place to live. These laws...
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers
Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
iheart.com
New State Law to Provide Free Drug Testing Kits
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania residents will soon have access to free drug testing kits. That's because Governor Tom Wolf signed Act 111 in November and it goes into effect in January. The "Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act," updated a 50-year-old law that makes drug kits no longer classified as drug paraphernalia. A state official says fentanyl test kits will be offered at no cost after contract negotiations with companies that supply the test strips.
therecord-online.com
For Pennsylvania inmates, phone calls are three times more expensive
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, a phone call from a local jail can cost more than three times the cost of one from a state prison. Thanks to the outsourcing of phone services, high costs get passed off to families of inmates, many of whom are less well-off than the median Pennsylvania family.
