North Mankato man accused of violent threats toward family

Dec. 23—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man was charged Friday after being accused of grabbing a knife and threatening family members. Corey Timothy Hughes, 37, faces two felonies for violent threats, three misdemeanors for domestic assault, three misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for damage to property in Nicollet County District Court.
Woman receives prison sentence for role in fatal overdose

Dec. 23—MANKATO — The woman who supplied fentanyl used in a man's overdose death last year in Mankato received a prison sentence Thursday at a hearing in which the victim's family shared how they're still reeling from his loss. Anna Marie Bailey, who pleaded guilty to a third-degree...
