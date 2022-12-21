Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
North Mankato man accused of violent threats toward family
Dec. 23—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man was charged Friday after being accused of grabbing a knife and threatening family members. Corey Timothy Hughes, 37, faces two felonies for violent threats, three misdemeanors for domestic assault, three misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for damage to property in Nicollet County District Court.
YAHOO!
Woman receives prison sentence for role in fatal overdose
Dec. 23—MANKATO — The woman who supplied fentanyl used in a man's overdose death last year in Mankato received a prison sentence Thursday at a hearing in which the victim's family shared how they're still reeling from his loss. Anna Marie Bailey, who pleaded guilty to a third-degree...
YAHOO!
Cottage Grove officers used 'reasonable' force in arrest of man with sword, agency says
Officers with the Cottage Grove Police Department used a "reasonable" amount of force during the arrest this fall of a man waving a sword in public, according to a statement from the Cottage Grove Police Department. But officials say they have identified areas where they can improve. On Sept. 1,...
