Jaden Platt and Kadyn Proctor Flip, Oluwatosin Babalade Commits, and Other Names in the News

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest from the recruiting world, including names like Jaden Platt, Kadyn Proctor, Oluwatosin Babalade, and more!

Names in the News

–4-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (#247 nationally, #22 offensive tackle, and #5 in MD.)

Four-star Maryland offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade recommitted to the South Carolina Gamecocks after backing off his pledge last week. He initially committed to the Gamecocks in August, choosing them over the Maryland Terrapins, North Carolina Tar Heels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It looked like he might be leaning toward the Terrapins but ultimately stayed with the Gamecocks. They now have the No. 16 class overall and seventh in the SEC.

–3-star RB Kyron Jones, Charlotte Christian High School, Charlotte, North Carolina (#649 nationally, #46 running back, and #21 in NC.)

Kyron Jones decommitted from the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Monday night. He had been committed to them since October 1. However, he made an official visit to Athens last weekend, and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs are the leaders for him now. 247 Sports has Crystal Balled him to Georgia, and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine also gives them a 95.2% chance of landing him. So, of course, he will be a Bulldog.

–3-star ATH Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Waverly, Iowa (#501 nationally, #31 athlete, and #4 in IA)

Asa Newsom , a three-star athlete from Iowa, committed to the Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night. He chose the Wildcats over the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Stanford Cardinal. After attending an elite camp in the summer of 2021, Newsom became a top target for the Wildcats. He now joins a Kansas State class ranked No. 30 overall and sixth in the Big 12.

–4-star TE Jaden Platt, Easton High School, Haslet, Texas (#230 nationally, #11 tight end, and #39 in TX.)

Four-star Texas tight end Jaden Platt flipped to the Texas A&M Aggies from the Stanford Cardinal on Tuesday night. He had been committed to them since last December before backing off his pledge. Platt was in College Station over the weekend for an official visit and was in Gainesville the weekend before to visit the Florida Gators. However, it was the Aggies who landed him in the end. He now joins an Aggies class ranked No. 14 overall and sixth in the SEC.

–5-star OT Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk High School, Des Moines, Iowa (#12 nationally, #2 offensive tackle, and #1 in IA.)

Kadyn Proctor , the five-star offensive tackle from Iowa, flipped from his home state Iowa Hawkeyes to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon. He had been committed to the Hawkeyes since June 30, and the Oregon Ducks were another program that was a possibility after having an official visit to Eugene in November. Instead, he adds to a Crimson Tide recruiting class that was already first in the nation.

–3-star LB Taurean York, Temple High School, Temple, Texas (#936 nationally, #74 linebacker, and #166 in TX.)

Three-star Temple, Texas linebacker Taurean York committed to the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday night after a weekend visit to College Station, choosing them over the Duke Blue Devils. He had been committed to the Baylor Bears since February before backing off his pledge on December 11. York also adds to an Aggies class that got a commitment from four-star tight end Jaden Platt on Thursday.