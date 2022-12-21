ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Jaden Platt and Kadyn Proctor Flip, Oluwatosin Babalade Commits, and Other Names in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJP8R_0jphD7p700

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest from the recruiting world, including names like Jaden Platt, Kadyn Proctor, Oluwatosin Babalade, and more!

Names in the News

–4-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (#247 nationally, #22 offensive tackle, and #5 in MD.)

Four-star Maryland offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade recommitted to the South Carolina Gamecocks after backing off his pledge last week. He initially committed to the Gamecocks in August, choosing them over the Maryland Terrapins, North Carolina Tar Heels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It looked like he might be leaning toward the Terrapins but ultimately stayed with the Gamecocks. They now have the No. 16 class overall and seventh in the SEC.

–3-star RB Kyron Jones, Charlotte Christian High School, Charlotte, North Carolina (#649 nationally, #46 running back, and #21 in NC.)

Kyron Jones decommitted from the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Monday night. He had been committed to them since October 1. However, he made an official visit to Athens last weekend, and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs are the leaders for him now. 247 Sports has Crystal Balled him to Georgia, and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine also gives them a 95.2% chance of landing him. So, of course, he will be a Bulldog.

–3-star ATH Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Waverly, Iowa (#501 nationally, #31 athlete, and #4 in IA)

Asa Newsom , a three-star athlete from Iowa, committed to the Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night. He chose the Wildcats over the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Stanford Cardinal. After attending an elite camp in the summer of 2021, Newsom became a top target for the Wildcats. He now joins a Kansas State class ranked No. 30 overall and sixth in the Big 12.

–4-star TE Jaden Platt, Easton High School, Haslet, Texas (#230 nationally, #11 tight end, and #39 in TX.)

Four-star Texas tight end Jaden Platt flipped to the Texas A&M Aggies from the Stanford Cardinal on Tuesday night. He had been committed to them since last December before backing off his pledge. Platt was in College Station over the weekend for an official visit and was in Gainesville the weekend before to visit the Florida Gators. However, it was the Aggies who landed him in the end. He now joins an Aggies class ranked No. 14 overall and sixth in the SEC.

–5-star OT Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk High School, Des Moines, Iowa (#12 nationally, #2 offensive tackle, and #1 in IA.)

Kadyn Proctor , the five-star offensive tackle from Iowa, flipped from his home state Iowa Hawkeyes to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon. He had been committed to the Hawkeyes since June 30, and the Oregon Ducks were another program that was a possibility after having an official visit to Eugene in November. Instead, he adds to a Crimson Tide recruiting class that was already first in the nation.

–3-star LB Taurean York, Temple High School, Temple, Texas (#936 nationally, #74 linebacker, and #166 in TX.)

Three-star Temple, Texas linebacker Taurean York committed to the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday night after a weekend visit to College Station, choosing them over the Duke Blue Devils. He had been committed to the Baylor Bears since February before backing off his pledge on December 11. York also adds to an Aggies class that got a commitment from four-star tight end Jaden Platt on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Top Ohio State Commit Flips To SEC Power

Buckeyes fans can no longer expect to see cornerback Kayin Lee in scarlet and grey. On Wednesday, the four-star CB flipped his commitment from Ohio State to the Auburn Tigers. Lee, a talented corner out of Cedar Grove in Georgia, decided that his heart was in Auburn after multiple visits to the school despite committing to Ohio State back in June.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tuscaloosa Thread

Four-Star Quarterback Signs With Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The La., native ranks No. 74 nationally, No. 9 in quarterbacks, and No. 5 in the state of La., according to 247Sports Composite. The senior is a dual-threat quarterback with incredible accuracy, can make positive plays...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Black Enterprise

Black Women Are Face of Recruitment for University of South Carolina Football

Two Black women, Jessica Jackson and Jasmin Moses, have helped build the University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ highest-ranked recruiting football class since 2012. According to Greenville News, Jackson is the director of on-campus recruiting; Moses works as the assistant director. Together, the women organize every aspect of the program, which includes the on-campus experience, scheduling current players to host prospects in their dorms, and even décor for the suites at Williams-Brice Stadium.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision

National Signing Day is a huge day for families around the country. There's quite a bit that goes into a collegiate decision, especially in today's age of NIL and player empowerment. On Wednesday, Peyton Bowen's mother didn't look too happy with her son's decision. The five-star safety recruit originally reached...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Four-star ATH Adam Hopkins commits to Colorado

Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star athlete Adam Hopkins has committed to Colorado. He felt close to several coaches on staff in Tim Brewster, Nick Williams and Kevin Mathis. “I just love everybody there,” Hopkins told 247Sports. “Me going in there I can trust them.”. Beyond the assistant...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: The Schools With The Most 5-Star Recruits Committed

We finally know who has the most five-star recruits with early signing day just about over. To nobody's surprise, Alabama has the most (six) but is followed closely by Texas, which has four. Miami, Oregon, and USC have three five-star recruits in each of their classes, while Oklahoma and Texas A&M have two.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment

Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell responds to PJ Fleck's claims of negative recruiting

New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is defending himself and his stance on recruiting in response to Minnesota coach PJ Fleck’s comments. Earlier during Wednesday’s Early Signing Period, Fleck stated that Fickell and the Badgers tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu away from his pledge to the Gophers. A 3-star prospect out of Prior Lake, the Badgers offered Owusu on Dec. 20 despite being committed to Minnesota since June.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Head Coach Firing

Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo was fired earlier this month after 15 seasons. He was replaced by defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. Niumatalolo's dismissal sparked controversy, as the 57-year-old coach claims he was fired in the immediate aftermath of his team's loss to Army on Dec. 10. "I try not...
HAWAII STATE
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
444
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy