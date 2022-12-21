Read full article on original website
Huskers land transfer commit from three-year O-line starter Ben Scott
The Huskers continue to add some key pieces from the portal. Ben Scott is certainly a big one – 310 pounds to be exact. But it's his resume that is of larger matter than what the scale shows. The offensive lineman who comes by way of Arizona State announced...
kmaland.com
LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake
(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
kmaland.com
Inexperienced Louisville girls trying to find roles under first-year coach
(Louisville) -- An inexperienced Louisville girls basketball team is looking for continued improvement under first-year head coach Matthew Shelsta. The Lions are 3-4 on the season with all three wins coming in their last five games. “We’re a really inexperienced team,” Coach Shelsta told KMA Sports. “We knew that coming...
kmaland.com
Nebraska volleyball adds Florida transfer Beason
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska volleyball has announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason. The 6-foot-3 opposite hitter will join the Huskers after playing the last two seasons with Florida, earning All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honors. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
kmaland.com
Lo-Ma multi-sport star Guritz picks softball, Morningside
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia multi-sport standout Macanna Guritz made some difficult decisions recently, choosing softball and Morningside for her future. Guritz has been one of the mainstays and standouts in a number of sports for the Panthers, including volleyball, basketball and softball. “After my freshman year, I kind of knew I...
New Huskers OC Satterfield: 'It's a position-less offense,' as he also speaks on some roster additions
Guys won't understand much of the verbiage at first. A new language to them, the way it wasn't a month ago from the place Marcus Satterfield just left. But listen to him speak on it and you come to the conclusion this is also the fun part to Nebraska's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
kmaland.com
Nebraska lands transfer OL Scott
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska received a big pledge out of the transfer portal with the commitment offensive lineman Ben Scott on Friday. Scott comes to Lincoln from Arizona State, where he started 28 games over three seasons. Scott is Nebraska's seventh transfer addition, joining Marco Ortiz (Florida), Corey Collier (Florida), Jeff...
Injuries could again loom large in Butler-Creighton
When Creighton coach Gregg McDermott and Butler boss Thad Matta make small talk before Thursday’s Big East clash in Omaha,
offtackleempire.com
Nebraska Cornhuskers Basketball Mid-Season Check-in
Hard to believe we are over halfway done with the Big Ten teams. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are up next and they’ve looked much better than expected this year even if the wins haven’t been flowing in. Resume. 7-6 (0-2 in B1G play) - Torvik rankings as of Wednesday...
kmaland.com
McGuire, Jensen recognized by Top Drawer Soccer
(Omaha) -- Creighton soccer star Duncan McGuire and Lewis Central alum Cole Jensen were recognized by Top Drawer Soccer on Wednesday. McGuire was named the Player of the Year while Jensen -- a goalie at Xavier -- was named to their Postseason Best XI First Team. View the full release...
Corn Nation
Transfer BOOM! Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has Committed to Nebraska.
This is a big get as Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has committed to transfer to Nebraska. The defensive tackle was one of the most sought after prospects in the country coming out of high school. He was once committed to Georgia and ended up signing with Texas A&M. He...
kmaland.com
Glenwood, Harlan join IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- Harlan and Glenwood are new to the latest girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Cyclones are now No. 15 in Class 3A while the Rams are No. 14 in Class 4A. View the full rankings here and the list of ranked...
blackchronicle.com
Nebraska football lands commitment from 2023 Oklahoma LB
Eric Fields, come on down. Nebraska football picked up a commitment from the Oklahoma high school prospect on National Signing Day, providing another raw talent for new defensive coordinator Tony White and the Huskers to mold. Fields is the latest to join the Huskers’ next wave of linebackers. He follows...
kmaland.com
Herold inks with Kansas
(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back
Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska football signing day roundup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule highlights character of Huskers signee Malachi Coleman after charitable donation to foster children
Matt Rhule is singing the praises of Husker signee Malachi Coleman. Coleman, a 4-star ATH out of Lincoln East High School, is the top-rated prospect in Nebraska for the class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite. However, what Coleman does off the field is perhaps more impressive. Coleman grew up...
kmaland.com
Shawn M. Fernald, 57 of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 1, 2023. Rosary/Visitation:4:00 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery, Silver City,...
