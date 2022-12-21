Read full article on original website
AHSTW star linebacker Martin chooses Morningside
(Avoca) -- AHSTW star linebacker Aidan Martin will take his talents to the next level with one of the top programs in NAIA. Martin recently committed and signed to play with Morningside. On Friday’s Upon Further Review, Martin talked with KMA Sports about his growth as a player and his decision.
Charter Oak native Bruggeman talks career, NFCA Hall of Fame election
(KMAland) -- Former KMAlander Carol Bruggeman will enter the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2023. The Charter Oak native and Charter Oak-Ute alum has devoted much of her life to the sport of softball and will be honored as one of the legendary figures in the sport in December 2023.
