Townsend earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second time this season, Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was honored with a league-wide honor. After being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September, Townsend was selected as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Week 15.
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Keller Hurla
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Keller Hurla of St. Marys High School. Keller competes year round for the Bears, playing football, basketball, golf, and running track. He recently led St. Marys to the 1A State Football title. He...
