Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
A Woman Claims Her Dad is a Serial Killer with 70 VictimsNikThurman, IA
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
kmaland.com
Inexperienced Louisville girls trying to find roles under first-year coach
(Louisville) -- An inexperienced Louisville girls basketball team is looking for continued improvement under first-year head coach Matthew Shelsta. The Lions are 3-4 on the season with all three wins coming in their last five games. “We’re a really inexperienced team,” Coach Shelsta told KMA Sports. “We knew that coming...
kmaland.com
Glenwood, Harlan join IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- Harlan and Glenwood are new to the latest girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Cyclones are now No. 15 in Class 3A while the Rams are No. 14 in Class 4A. View the full rankings here and the list of ranked...
kmaland.com
Lo-Ma multi-sport star Guritz picks softball, Morningside
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia multi-sport standout Macanna Guritz made some difficult decisions recently, choosing softball and Morningside for her future. Guritz has been one of the mainstays and standouts in a number of sports for the Panthers, including volleyball, basketball and softball. “After my freshman year, I kind of knew I...
kmaland.com
LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake
(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
kmaland.com
Youthful talent provides spark to Southwest Valley through opening stretch
(Corning) -- A young Southwest Valley (4-3) squad has gotten off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season, having won three of its last four games heading into the holiday break. The Timberwolves rattled off three straight victories over Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Griswold and Lenox before dropping a close contest...
kmaland.com
McGuire, Jensen recognized by Top Drawer Soccer
(Omaha) -- Creighton soccer star Duncan McGuire and Lewis Central alum Cole Jensen were recognized by Top Drawer Soccer on Wednesday. McGuire was named the Player of the Year while Jensen -- a goalie at Xavier -- was named to their Postseason Best XI First Team. View the full release...
kmaland.com
Herold inks with Kansas
(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
kmaland.com
Charter Oak native Bruggeman talks career, NFCA Hall of Fame election
(KMAland) -- Former KMAlander Carol Bruggeman will enter the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2023. The Charter Oak native and Charter Oak-Ute alum has devoted much of her life to the sport of softball and will be honored as one of the legendary figures in the sport in December 2023.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (12/21): Iowa's Clark reaches 2,000 points, Huskers beat KU in 3 OT
(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Caitlin Clark reached 2,000 points, Nebraska won in triple overtime over previously-undefeated Kansas and K-State nabbed a win in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa (10-3): Iowa rolled to a 92-54 win over Dartmouth (2-11), as Caitlin Clark scored 20 points on her way...
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
kmaland.com
Woodbine alum Dickinson named Buena Vista head football coach
(Storm Lake) -- Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson has been named the next head football coach at Buena Vista. Dickinson has spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Before that, Dickinson coached at Minnesota State-Mankato and at Buena Vista for five years. Dickinson...
Kearney Hub
'We're coming in now': Nebraska staff locked in on in-state talent in 2023 and beyond
Ed Foley has been settling in at Nebraska. He’s recruited around Omaha and gotten to know Lincoln. The new Huskers special teams coordinator said his priorities have been, in order: Find the best talent, then find the best restaurants. “I’m not going to come here and go recruiting and...
MaxPreps
Where did Nebraska's Top 10 football prospects sign?
The activity and suspense from early signing day has wrapped up and Nebraska can lay claim to 13 recruits who signed an FBS National Letter of Intent to play football at the next level. Four other Cornhusker State athletes signed the paperwork to walk-on at the University of Nebraska. In all, 12 of Nebraska's finest prep football players have officially joined Husker Nation as players.
kmaland.com
Shawn M. Fernald, 57 of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 1, 2023. Rosary/Visitation:4:00 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery, Silver City,...
kmaland.com
Wilbur "Tater" Rasmussen, 97, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Prescott United Church Disciples of Christ, Prescott, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery Street, Creston, Iowa 50801. Visitation Day and Date:. Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation Start:Open visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:To the family, to...
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Shenandoah announces K-8 Students of the Month for December
(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character. Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's December Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
kmaland.com
Nelson, Judy
Memorial Service:At A Later DateName:Judith "Judy" A. NelsonPronunciation: Age:84From:Shenan…
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Wind chill warnings remain for KMAland
(Undated) -- Most of KMAland is still under a wind chill warning until noon Saturday. The National Weather Service says the wind chill warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold and Taylor counties in Iowa. In Nebraska, the warning includes Douglas,...
Comments / 0