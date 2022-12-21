(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character. Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's December Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.

