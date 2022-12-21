Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
One-on-one: Catching up with Iowa State star commit Milan Momcilovic
One of Iowa State's brightest stars in their basketball class of 2023, is Pewaukee star forward Milan Momcilovic. The highly impressive scorer went up against Iowa commit Pryce Sandfort and Waukee Northwest in a thrilling game Sioux City over the weekend, where a short-handed Pewaukee team lost by just one possession.
New football classification model would impact DMPS immediately
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing sparkles quite like an Iowa state high school football championship trophy, but with that shine comes a glaring issue with a competitive imbalance. “The disparity as you get older is evident with kids that maybe started sports later because of economic factors,” said Des Moines North activities director Chad Ryan. […]
kmaland.com
ISU hires Clanton as OL coach
(Ames) -- Iowa State has hired Ryan Clanton as their new offensive line coach. Clanton previously spent five seasons at Northern Iowa, where he was the offensive coordinator in 2022. Clanton played collegiately at Oregon from 2010 to 2013.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Nojus Indrusaitis Commits to Iowa State Basketball
Nojus Indrusaitis gave Iowa State basketball an early Christmas gift — a commitment to sign with Cyclones basketball for the Class of 2024. The four-star shooting guard announced his commitment to the Cyclones via social media on Wednesday. Indrusaitis’ commitment is non-binding. He can’t sign a letter of intent...
Abu Sama inks with Iowa State Cyclones; 3-star Southeast Polk (Iowa) RB/DB had late suitors
By Andrew Harrington PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Three-star recruit and Southeast Polk standout, Abu Sama, made it official Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to play football for Iowa State University. The running back/cornerback signed with his teammate Kadyn Proctor, who signed to ...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘It was impossible to turn down’: Ex-Jag Gibson to finish career at Tennessee Tech
Former Ankeny Centennial quarterback Hayes Gibson is headed to Tennessee Tech. After spending one season at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, Gibson has verbally committed to play for the Golden Eagles, who compete in the FCS and are members of the Ohio Valley Conference. “When I arrived on campus for...
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
Campbell recruits ISU’s backyard
Iowa State signed several local area football stars in the latest recruiting class. Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell says Iowa is a priority.
New Mizzou QB Gabarri Johnson 'A Born Leader,' Says Eli Drinkwitz
Gabarri Johnson, the newest quarterback for the Missouri Tigers, is already being rained with praises from coach Eli Drinkwitz.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (12/21): Iowa takes historic loss to Eastern Illinois
(KMAland) -- Iowa took a historic upset loss, and Drake, UNI and K-State were winners in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa (8-4): Iowa dropped a shocker to Eastern Illinois (4-9), 92-83, as a 31.5-point favorite to make for one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. Filip Rebraca scored 24 points with eight rebounds and five steals for the Hawkeyes while Payton Sandfort added 18 points. Tony Perkins put in 15 points, and Patrick McCaffery had 12 points with 13 rebounds.
KCCI.com
Proctor explains decision to leave Iowa for Alabama
ALTOONA, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has officially signed with the University of Alabama and is receiving criticism for it. The Southeast Polk senior is rated as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the nation and No. 5 player overall. He verbally committed to the University of Iowa back on...
Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
superhits1027.com
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KETV.com
Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa closed a portion of Interstate 80 near West Des Moines afterseveral crashes on Thursday. Iowa's Department of Transportation said I-80 is closed near mile marker 216, due to a multi-semitruck crash with injuries. According to officials, the crash near Jordan Creek exit was...
Long-Time Iowa broadcast executive selected to join National Broadcast+Cable Hall of Fame in May
Ray Cole runs in some impressive circles. Scroll through his Twitter or Facebook feeds and you’ll see countless pictures with celebrities and notable broadcast executives from across the country. His rise to know some of the most famous people in television broadcasting began in 1976 with an internship at KCAU in Sioux City while a […]
Portion Of Eastern Iowa Upgraded To Winter Storm Warning
As we get closer to the end of the week and closer to the arrival of this winter storm, the National Weather Service is getting a clearer picture of what people in Eastern Iowa, the Quad Cities, and Western Illinois might expect heading into Christmas weekend. All we know is that the chance of a white Christmas is increasing every day.
Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes
An Iowa roofing company claims that because it doesn’t treat its workers as employees – requiring them to use their own cars and tools, and denying them training and benefits – it’s not liable for taxes as an Iowa employer. The case illustrates how some companies attempt to avoid certain tax liabilities by denying workers […] The post Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
Comments / 0