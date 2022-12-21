ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Henry’s Pharmacy Meeting Patient Needs Since 1875

Since 1875, Henry’s Pharmacy in Shippensburg has been helping their patients live long and healthy lives. It’s now under new ownership, and in a new location! Take a look inside their updated pharmacy and learn how they are continuing the local legacy.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Holiday of hope: Dauphin County Sheriff Deputies help Midstate family

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — One Halifax family received a heartwarming holiday surprise on Thursday. It comes after a loss that turned their world upside down earlier this year. For the Gimmi family, the holidays look different this year. “I am holding it together for the kids,” Priscilla Gimmi said....
HALIFAX, PA
Mifflin County man charged with woman’s death, kidnapping

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County man has been charged in the death investigation of a 25-year-old woman. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michael Kennedy of Yeagertown was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and other charges relating to the death of Paige Nikole Kibe. Kibe’s...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

